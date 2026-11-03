Stock Picks Today: ITC, Marico, Devyani International, Yes Bank, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across FMCG, banks, ports, healthcare, renewable energy, automobiles, chemicals and IT sector issuing fresh calls on ITC, Marico, Devyani International, Escorts Kubota, Amara Raja, Yes Bank, UPL, Aarti Industries, Affle India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Shyam Metallics, Gabriel India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Juniper Green Energy, Petronet LNG, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Finolex Industries, Corona Industries, Container Corp while also sharing their outlook on private banks alongside a broader view on India strategy.

JPMorgan on ITC

Maintain Neutral; TP Rs 310

Cigarette portfolio restructuring and further price hikes expected to restore EBIT per stick by Q4FY27

FMCG growth supported by premiumisation, digital-first brands and distribution expansion

Paperboard recovery and improving margins provide support; cigarette taxation remains a key risk.

Goldman Sachs on ITC

Maintain Neutral; TP unchanged at Rs 290

Cigarette business remains under pressure from higher taxation despite staggered price hikes

Expects full cigarette tax pass-through by FY27-end; double-digit EBIT decline likely to persist in H2

FMCG and paperboard businesses provide growth support, aided by improving demand and pricing actions.

Jefferies on ITC

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 350

Cigarette business faces pressure from steep taxation and illicit trade; calibrated price hikes expected to aid recovery

FMCG portfolio gains traction across core categories, while digital-first brands and premiumisation support growth

Paperboards benefit from improving demand and value-added products; cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2–3%.

UBS on ITC

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 345 from Rs 350

Further cigarette price hikes expected to restore EBIT per stick by Q4FY27, setting up FY28 recovery

Upcoming price hike in the 69mm cigarette segment could emerge as a major stock catalyst

FMCG premiumisation, digital-first brands and paperboard recovery support growth diversification

UBS on Marico

Maintain Neutral; TP at Rs 930

Management hikes FY27 revenue growth guidance to teens and EBITDA growth to mid-20s

Targets Rs 20,000 crore revenue by FY29, supported by premiumisation and portfolio expansion

Strong earnings outlook largely priced in; potential reversal in copra cost cycle limits valuation upside



Jefferies on Marico

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,035 from Rs 1,000

Hikes FY27 guidance; targets double-digit India volume growth and mid-20s EBITDA growth

Parachute shampoo and almond oils emerge as growth engines, with medium-term revenue potential of Rs 400–500 crore

Project SETU 2.0 and premium portfolio expansion support growth; Rs 20,000 crore revenue target advanced to FY29

Goldman Sachs on Marico

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 950

Management hikes FY27 EBITDA growth guidance to around 25%; targets Rs 20,000 crore revenue by FY29

Parachute volume growth and premium portfolio expansion strengthen medium-term growth visibility

Lower copra costs, improving digital and foods profitability and operating efficiencies support margins

JPMorgan on Marico

Maintain Overweight; hike TP to Rs 940 from Rs 915

Hikes FY27 EBITDA growth guidance to 24–25%; targets Rs 20,000 crore revenue by FY29

Parachute volume momentum and Project SETU distribution expansion underpin growth outlook

Lower copra costs, premiumisation and scaling digital brands support profitability.

Citi on Marico

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 1,000

Hikes FY27 EBITDA growth guidance to mid-20s; expects double-digit India volume growth

Project SETU 2.0 to focus on AI-led distribution, premium portfolios and digital-first brands

Targets Rs 20,000 crore revenue by FY29, a year ahead of plan; lower copra prices support profitability.

ALSO READ | Five Stocks To Buy Today, November 03: Glenmark Pharma, Tata Power, BPCL And More

JPMorgan on Devyani International

Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 127

KFC targets sustained mid-single-digit same-store sales growth, supported by value offerings and network expansion

Pizza Hut turnaround remains challenging; brand revival hinges on innovation and promotion optimisation

Sapphire merger targeted for completion by FY27-end; integration and margin recovery remain key catalysts.

Goldman Sachs on Devyani International

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 140

KFC same-store sales growth expected to improve to around 6% in Q3FY27, aided by festive calendar shifts

Selective price hikes and lower promotions expected to protect margins against input inflation

Owned brands show improving profitability; Sapphire merger approval strengthens integration prospects.

Citi on Devyani International

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 174 from Rs 186

KFC same-store sales momentum improves; value offerings at Rs 99 and Rs 149 support customer acquisition

Pizza Hut remains under pressure; calibrated price hikes planned to offset rising input and wage costs

Sapphire merger remains on track for March 2027; sustained demand recovery could drive re-rating.

Bernstein on Devyani International

Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 160

Steady quarter, bigger triggers ahead

KFC India: A relatively softer quarter with some calendar impact.

Pizza Hut: Losses continue while any broader reset awaits the merger

Other brands continue to improve

Jefferies on Devyani International

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 150 from Rs 160

KFC India momentum strengthens; management expects mid-single-digit same-store sales growth

Pizza Hut turnaround remains challenging; value offerings and menu innovation are key priorities

Sapphire merger targeted for March 2027; near-term discretionary demand and cost pressures warrant caution.

Nomura on Petronet LNG

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 345

Strong gas demand from fertiliser, power, refinery and city gas distribution segments supports volumes

Surging spot LNG prices above $30/mmBtu could weaken industrial demand and pressure Q3 volumes

Qatar Gas contract renewal, new Dahej capacity tie-ups and Kochi utilisation remain key catalysts

HSBC on Escorts Kubota

Maintain Hold; cut TP to Rs 2,700 from Rs 3,300

Management cuts FY27 tractor volume guidance to single-digit decline; expects double-digit contraction in H2

Commodity inflation remains a major concern; post-festive price hike expected to support margin recovery from Q4

El Niño-related demand risks persist, while construction equipment business offers relative resilience



JPMorgan on Escorts Kubota

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 2,770 from Rs 3,400

Management cuts FY27 tractor industry outlook from mid-single-digit growth to low-single-digit decline

El Niño concerns and high base imply double-digit tractor demand contraction in H2FY27

Commodity inflation pressures margins; construction equipment demand remains supported by infrastructure spending

JPMorgan on Amara Raja

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 825 from Rs 880

BESS plant commissioning approaches; Rs 2,320 crore capex approved for battery capacity expansion

Plans to expand battery-pack capacity to 9 GWh and establish 5 GWh LFP cell manufacturing facility

Customer contract delays, rising competition and elevated strategic spending remain key concerns

JPMorgan on Yes Bank

Maintain Underweight; cut TP to Rs 13.10 from Rs 21

Supreme Court ruling on AT1 bonds threatens capital buffers and future earnings trajectory

Potential revival of AT1 coupon payments poses additional downside risk; capital requirements could increase

Loan growth outlook faces constraints from weaker capital buffers; further SMBC investment offers potential support

Kotak on UPL

Maintain Add; hike TP to Rs 580 from Rs 570

Retains FY27 revenue growth guidance of 7–11% and EBITDA growth of 10–14% despite agrochemical industry headwinds

Expects volume recovery across key markets in H2FY27; cost savings from workforce offshoring support profitability

Proposed corporate reorganisation remains a key overhang; elevated working capital, debt and El Niño risks warrant caution.

Jefferies on UPL

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 610 from Rs 715

Maintains FY27 guidance, implying mid-teen revenue and EBITDA growth in H2FY27

New product launches expected to contribute $150 mn revenue; Advanta and UPL SAS remain growth drivers

Elevated working capital and net debt remain concerns; management targets net debt/EBITDA below 1.5x over medium term.

HSBC on UPL

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 660 from Rs 670

Retains FY27 revenue growth guidance of 7–11% and EBITDA growth of 10–14%; H2 execution remains critical

Advanta and specialty chemicals provide growth support, while crop protection faces volume and pricing pressures

Corporate reorganisation remains uncertain; elevated debt, El Niño risks and working capital pressures warrant monitoring

Citi on Affle

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 2,130 from Rs 2,160

Proposed Perion acquisition strengthens Affle's presence in developed markets and full-funnel advertising

Perion's CTV, digital out-of-home and retail media assets offer significant cross-selling opportunities

Management expects 30% EPS accretion by end of year one; revenue retention and integration margins remain key monitorables

Kotak on Narayana Hrudayalaya

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 2,320 from Rs 2,155

India hospitals expected to deliver 17% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29, supported by better case and payor mix

Plans to add approximately 1,955 beds over four years; Cayman insurance losses expected to moderate further

UK hospital margins targeted to improve through operational efficiencies; Kotak projects 23% consolidated EBITDA CAGR.

HSBC on Narayana Hrudayalaya

Maintain Hold; hike TP to Rs 1,865 from Rs 1,835

Core India hospitals business retains healthy growth outlook, supported by operating efficiencies

Insurance business expected to take time to achieve scale and financial sustainability

UK operations require cost restructuring and technology-led efficiencies; meaningful recovery could take 3–5 years

Kotak on Juniper Green Energy

Maintain Buy; TP at Rs 320

Targets operational capacity of 3.9 GWp by March 2027, supported by continued renewable project commissioning

Battery storage capacity targeted at 4.5 GWh by June 2027 and 10 GWh by March 2028

Signed PPAs provide earnings visibility through FY28; fresh agreements for 2.6 GW awarded capacity remain a key catalyst

Kotak on Escorts Kubota

Upgrade to Buy from Add; cut TP to Rs 3,100 from Rs 3,450

Expects tractor market-share gains through new launches, channel expansion and favourable North-Central India exposure

Construction equipment recovery and diversification into spares, engines and agri-solutions support medium-term growth

Cuts FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 4–18%; expects gradual margin recovery from CY2027 despite near-term industry weakness.

Kotak on Aarti Industries

Upgrade to Add from Reduce; TP at Rs 480

Retains FY28 EBITDA guidance of Rs 1,800–2,200 crore, with expectations near the lower end

Zone IV expansion to drive growth over 18–24 months; potential Rs 1,500 crore long-term supply contract strengthens visibility

Plans equity fundraising of up to Rs 1,000 crore to reduce debt; delayed capacity ramp-up and pricing pressures remain risks..

Kotak on Corona Remedies

Maintain Add; Hike TP to Rs 2,345 from Rs 2,175

Retains FY27 guidance of 15%+ sales growth and 20%+ PAT growth; targets 1.5x Indian pharma market growth

Expects Wokadine to deliver 25% CAGR over the next 3–4 years; new therapies and field-force productivity support expansion

Forecasts 28% EBITDA and 29% EPS CAGR over FY26–29, aided by chronic therapies and backward integration

JPMorgan on Container Corporation

Maintain Neutral; TP Rs 500

FY27 handling volume growth guidance stands at 18%, but weak H1 momentum raises concerns over achieving the target

Expects downward revisions to FY27 earnings estimates, with consensus implying 27% PAT growth in H2

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor connectivity to JNPT offers growth potential; pricing pressure and market share losses remain key risks.

ALSO READ | Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On November 3

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

UBS on Eureka Forbes

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 640

Expects meaningful acceleration in FY27 growth, supported by water purifiers, air purifiers and robotic vacuums

Filters and AMC services offer medium-term revenue and margin opportunities; distribution network remains a competitive advantage

Stock trades at 22x FY28 EPS after a 47% correction; commodity inflation and pricing competition remain key risks

Morgan Stanley on India Equity Strategy

Earnings trends remain encouraging, with more than half of reporting companies beating analyst estimates

Energy, utilities and PSU banks lead positive earnings surprises; healthcare remains the weakest sector

Financials show relatively strong earnings momentum, while consumer staples and transportation face greater pressure

Only 50% of stocks outperform the Sensex around results despite earnings beats, indicating selective market reactions.

Nomura India Strategy - Saion Mukherjee

Earnings deliver, flows should follow in near term

FII selling peaks just as earnings deliver and valuations sit below post-pandemic averages

Robust Q2 earnings so far; a strong cyclical upswing

Low expectations and easing headwinds should revive foreign flows

Demand environment has held up well, reflected in strong revenue growth across segments

Some compression in EBITDA margin on higher commodity prices.

HSBC on Private Banks

Prefers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank; maintains Buy on all three

Large private banks see 1.4% FY28 consensus EPS upgrades over six months versus a 2.1% cut for Nifty 50

Expects every 25 bps repo rate hike to lift NIM by around 10 bps and EPS by 3–5%; forecasts another 50 bps hike by FY27-end

ICICI Bank and Kotak lead earnings upgrades; operating leverage and attractive valuations support further rerating

Nomura on Adani Ports

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 2,150

October cargo traffic grows 27% YoY to 51 MT; YTD FY27 volumes reach 331 MT, supporting 578 MT full-year forecast

Containers grow 21% YoY and dry cargo 36% in October; logistics rail volumes improve 4% YoY

Expects 19% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29, led by ports, logistics and marine businesses; FY27 logistics guidance remains intact

HSBC on Juniper Green Energy

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 340 from Rs 330

Capacity additions remain on track; renewable energy expansion progressing as planned

New PPA signings emerge as the next major stock catalyst, with 1.3 GW awaiting conversion

Surplus grid connectivity and land availability support execution; PPA delays remain a concern

Goldman Sachs on Gabriel India

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 1,530 from Rs 1,590

Forvia seating JV targets 10% market share in India over five years

Sunroof business turnaround gains traction, supported by domestic demand and exports

Passenger vehicle suspension market share and JV margins remain under pressure

Goldman Sachs on Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Maintain Sell; hike TP to Rs 1,640 from Rs 1,515

Secures five Next Generation Corvettes under Indian Navy's major shipbuilding programme

New contract supports upgrades to FY28–29 earnings estimates and strengthens order visibility

Remains cautious on future margins, earnings trajectory and elevated valuations

Jefferies on Shyam Metalics

Maintain Buy; hike TP to Rs 1,425 from Rs 1,250

Major capacity expansions and improving product mix underpin medium-term growth

Stainless steel expansion could position the company among India's top three producers

Management targets nearly tripling EBITDA by FY31; stronger commodity prices support outlook.

Jefferies on Finolex Industries

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 180 from Rs 210

Weak monsoon and channel restocking support agri-pipe demand; October traction improves

Retains FY27 operating margin guidance of 14–15%; plumbing mix expansion and new capacity support growth

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 5–6% amid PVC price volatility and supply risks from Middle East conflict.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.