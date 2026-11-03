Cyclone Murasu Live Tracker: Murasu Makes Landfall, Andhra Coast Battered By Heavy Rains, 120 Kmph Winds

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process close to Ongole in Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the Met department, the cyclone started making landfall around 1 am on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.

"The landfall process commenced at 0100 hours IST on November 3. The forward sector of the wall cloud is entering the coast, while the wall cloud region is very close to the coast," the IMD's official press release said. Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy rain struck several places in the southern state.

The cyclone was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, close to the South Andhra Pradesh coast, about 40 km southeast of Ongole, 60 km northeast of Kavali and 70 km south of Bapatla, as of 0130 hours.

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Where Is Cyclone Murasu Now?

Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am IST on Tuesday, with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph. At 5:30 am IST, the storm was centred over south coastal Andhra Pradesh near Ongole, about 40 km southwest of Bapatla, 80 km north-northeast of Kavali, 120 km west-southwest of Machilipatnam, and 130 km north of Nellore.

The cyclone is moving north-northwestward at a speed of about 8 kmph and is expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by noon, with wind speeds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. It is likely to weaken further into a deep depression by midnight, with winds of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

The system is being continuously monitored by Doppler Weather Radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

Cyclonic Storm Murasu Live Tracker

Here is the live tracker map from windy.com, which shows the movement and route of Cyclone Murasu over the next few days.

If the above map is not visible, then you can check the live tracking of Cyclone Murasu here on Windy.

November 3 Weather Update

The IMD said the landfall point was expected to be between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The gale-force winds of nearly 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, were likely to prevail along and off the coast until morning.

Heavy spells of rainfall were also likely across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 12 hours, said the Met department A storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide was likely to inundate low-lying areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh until Tuesday morning, with the maximum peak surge expected over Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts, the IMD added.

NTR District Collector Lakshmisha said there are no major issues in the district so far due to Cyclone Murasu. The Collector said some families have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure in view of possible landslides in Mogalrajapuram. With heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast, the Collector has urged people to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and keep children inside.

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