Glenn Maxwell Announces Retirement From International Cricket, Ends 14-Year Australia Career

Australian legendary cricketer Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year career marked by extraordinary batting, match-winning performances and major tournament victories. The 38-year-old confirmed his decision during an appearance on The Final Word podcast on Tuesday.

Popularly known as ‘The Big Show', Maxwell also announced his retirement from standard domestic 50-over and four-day cricket for Victoria. However, he will continue playing T20 cricket, including the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars.

Impressive International Career

He had previously announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket in June 2025, with his final game coming against India in the Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai. His final international outing was against Oman during the 2026 T20 World Cup.

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Maxwell represented Australia in 286 international matches, including seven Tests, 149 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 130 T20 Internationals. He accumulated 7,226 runs across formats and claimed 136 wickets, establishing himself as one of Australia's most versatile all-rounders.

Maxwell was an integral member of Australia's successful team in the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In his tenure, he scored 2,897 runs in T20 internationals, including five centuries, sharing the record for most hundreds in the format with India's Rohit Sharma.

Historic 201 Against Afghanistan

One of the most unforgettable moments of Maxwell's career came during the 2023 ODI World Cup against Afghanistan at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing 292, Australia were struggling at 91/7 when Maxwell hit a sensational unbeaten 201 runs from 128 deliveries. Despite battling severe cramps and struggling with movement, he smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes to guide Australia to an marvelous three-wicket victory.

The innings remains one of the greatest individual performances in ODI World Cup history.

Focus Shifts to Franchise Cricket

Reflecting on his retirement, Maxwell described the decision as emotional, particularly when informing his Victoria teammates that he would no longer represent the state in longer-format domestic cricket.

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He said he wanted to prioritise his physical well-being and manage his body to remain competitive in the remaining years of his playing career. Although his international journey has ended, Maxwell is expected to continue entertaining cricket fans through franchise T20 competitions.

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