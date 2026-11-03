Stock Market Today: Sensex Zooms 600 Points, Nifty 50 Near 23,600; Trident Rallies 10%, Marico 6%; US Midterm Elections Outcome In Focus

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, opened higher on Tuesday, November 3, despite mixed global market cues. Investors will also closely track Q2 results and the outcome of the US Midterm elections for further market triggers.

That said, Sensex opened at 76,288.65 against its previous close of 75,692.78. On the other hand, Nifty 50 opened at 23,582.25 against its previous close of 23,440.80.

Top Gainers, Losers

On the 30-share BSE Sensex, IndiGo, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were the top gainers. On the other hand, Power Grid, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the top laggards.

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Broader Markets

Broader markets, too, traded higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.56%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.29%.

Sector Check

Sectoral moves were mixed. Nifty Financials and FMCG led the gainers' pack, rising up to 1%. On the flipside, Metal and Pharma were among the top drags.

Previous Session Highlights

In the previous trading session, the Sensex closed at 75,692.78, up 1,233.25 points or 1.66 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty50 rose 387.70 points or 1.68% to 23,440.80.

Institutional Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,117.99 crore, while Domestic Institutional Invetsors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 406.61 crore, on November 1.

Global cues

The Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors assessed overnight cues from Wall Street and tracked easing crude oil prices amid signs of progress in US-Iran peace negotiations.

South Korea's Kospi emerged as the major laggard among regional indices, falling 3.3%, as weakness in technology stocks weighed on sentiment. Australia's ASX 200 was flat, while New Zealand's NZX 50 inched slightly higher. Japan's financial markets remained closed for a public holiday.

Oil Prices Today

After slipping 7.6% in the previous session, crude oil prices extended their decline today, as hopes of progress in US-Iran diplomatic negotiations eased concerns over further disruptions to global energy supplies. When last checked, Brent crude futures were trading at $104.7 per barrel, down 0.03%.

Meanwhile, the international benchmark had settled at $104.77 on Monday, registering a 7.6% decline, its steepest single-day fall since the recent escalation in the conflict. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 7.4% to settle at $96.46 per barrel, marking their biggest daily decline since July 27.

Q2 Results Today

As many as 303 companies are scheduled to announce their September quarter (Q2 FY27) results today.

Among the key companies scheduled to announce their Q2 results today are State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Solar Industries India, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Novartis India, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Graphite India, Endurance Technologies, Linde India, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Bata India, Bayer CropScience, Anthem Biosciences, AIA Engineering, Asahi India Glass, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Fortis Healthcare's subsidiary Shalby, and Metropolis Healthcare.

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