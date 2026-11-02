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Stocks Reacting To Q2 Results: RIL, Latent View, Motherson Sumi And More

Shares of several companies are in focus on Monday, November 2, after they announced their September quarter (Q2 FY27) results. While some companies reported strong year-on-year growth in profitability and revenue, others witnessed a decline in earnings and margins.

Among the companies reporting their results, Zee Entertainment, Dixon Technologies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Delhivery, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Muthoot Finance and several others are on investors' radar.

Here's How The Stocks Are Performing Following Their Q2 Results:

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment shares were down 0.8% at Rs 65.93.

Net profit declined 37.7% to Rs 48 crore from Rs 77 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 12.9% to Rs 2,224 crore from Rs 1,970 crore.

EBITDA declined 46.6% to Rs 85.5 crore from Rs 160 crore.

EBITDA margin contracted to 3.8% from 8.1% YoY.

Borosil Renewables

Borosil Renewables shares were down 3.7% at Rs 372.

Net profit stood at Rs 69 crore against Rs 26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 4.7% to Rs 397 crore from Rs 379 crore.

EBITDA declined 11% to Rs 106 crore from Rs 119 crore.

EBITDA margin narrowed to 26.6% from 31.3% YoY.

Engineers India

Engineers India shares rose 11.6% to Rs 280.85.

Net profit stood at Rs 197 crore against Rs 83 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined 10.5% to Rs 824 crore from Rs 921 crore.

EBITDA increased 44.2% to Rs 172 crore from Rs 120 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 20.9% from 13%.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

READ | Reliance Industries Q2 Review: Record O2C Earnings, Retail Weakness And A Brokerage Divide

Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil shares were trading 3.15% higher at Rs 134.10.

Net profit stood at Rs 21,630 crore against a loss of Rs 2,661 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue declined 4.6% to Rs 2.50 lakh crore from Rs 2.62 lakh crore QoQ.

EBITDA surged to Rs 30,297 crore from Rs 1,947 crore in the previous quarter.

EBITDA margin improved to 12.1% from 0.7% QoQ.

Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies shares rallied 7.2% to Rs 11,795.97.

Net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 344 crore from Rs 670 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 46.7% to Rs 21,794 crore from Rs 14,855 crore.

EBITDA rose 6.4% to Rs 597 crore from Rs 561 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 2.7% from 3.8%.

Other income declined to Rs 69 crore from Rs 496 crore YoY.

Shree Renuka Sugars

Shree Renuka Sugars shares rose 2.07% to Rs 17.71.

Net loss narrowed to Rs 193 crore from Rs 369 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined 23.5% to Rs 1,905 crore from Rs 2,489 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 61 crore against an EBITDA loss of Rs 101 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA margin stood at 3.2% in Q2.

Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings shares rose 6.4% to Rs 687.5.

Net profit stood at Rs 71 crore against a loss of Rs 10 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 54.7% to Rs 1,405 crore from Rs 908 crore.

EBITDA rose to Rs 257 crore from Rs 122 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 18.3% from 13.4%.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda shares rose 3% to Rs 246.

Net profit increased 35.8% to Rs 6,532 crore from Rs 4,809 crore in the year-ago period.

Net NPA improved to 0.37% from 0.5% QoQ, while gross NPA declined to 1.78% from 2%.

Net interest income (NII) rose 9% to Rs 13,026 crore from Rs 11,954 crore.

Operating profit after tax (Op PAT) increased 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore from Rs 7,576 crore. Provisions stood at Rs 2,382 crore against Rs 643 crore QoQ and Rs 1,232 crore YoY.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.74% against 2.77% QoQ.

Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS Technology shares fell 2.8% to Rs 1,575.

Net profit increased 83.1% to Rs 117 crore from Rs 64 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue surged 73.6% to Rs 1,990 crore from Rs 1,146 crore.

EBITDA increased 67.7% to Rs 193 crore from Rs 115 crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.7% against 10.1% YoY.

GE Vernova T&D India

GE Vernova T&D India shares rose 4% to Rs 4,183.9.

Net profit increased 44.1% to Rs 431 crore from Rs 299 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 31.8% to Rs 2,027 crore from Rs 1,538 crore.

EBITDA increased 38.9% to Rs 550 crore from Rs 396 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 27.1% from 25.7% YoY.

Delhivery

Delhivery shares rose 8.1% to Rs 417.3.

Net profit stood at Rs 41 crore against a loss of Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 19.8% to Rs 3,066 crore from Rs 2,559 crore.

EBITDA rose to Rs 204 crore from Rs 68 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 6.7% from 2.7% YoY.

Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network shares fell 0.7% to Rs 604.

Net profit increased 2.8% to Rs 364 crore from Rs 354 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined 27.7% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 1,300 crore.

EBITDA fell 42.6% to Rs 450 crore from Rs 784 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 47.9% from 60.3%.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share and re-appointed Kalanithi Maran as Executive Chairman for five years.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson shares rose 0.89% to Rs 157.95.

Net profit increased 35.2% to Rs 223 crore from Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 46.8% to Rs 4,054 crore from Rs 2,762 crore.

EBITDA increased 33.7% to Rs 374 crore from Rs 279 crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.2% against 10.1% YoY.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Spandana Sphoorty shares fell 1.01% to Rs 186.8.

Net profit stood at Rs 18.2 crore against a loss of Rs 249 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased 42.3% to Rs 340 crore from Rs 239 crore.

Bharat Electronics

Bharat Electronics shares rose 1.44% to Rs 374.40.

Net profit increased 19.8% to Rs 1,541 crore from Rs 1,286 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 26.5% to Rs 7,291 crore from Rs 5,764 crore.

EBITDA increased 20.3% to Rs 2,040 crore from Rs 1,696 crore.

EBITDA margin stood at 28% against 29.4% YoY.

The company's order book stood at Rs 68,717 crore as of October 1.

Indigo Paints

Indigo Paints shares plunged 12.7% to Rs 871.

Net profit declined 47% to Rs 13.3 crore from Rs 25.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 15% to Rs 358.8 crore from Rs 312.1 crore.

EBITDA fell 33.7% to Rs 30.9 crore from Rs 46.6 crore.

EBITDA margin contracted to 8.6% from 14.9% YoY.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech shares slipped 1.6% to Rs 983.7.

Net profit increased 42.7% to Rs 193 crore from Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 34% to Rs 2,278 crore from Rs 1,698 crore.

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy shares were up 1.5% at Rs 83.7.

Net profit increased 57% to Rs 137.5 crore from Rs 87.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue surged 53.2% to Rs 938 crore from Rs 612.3 crore.

EBITDA increased 56.6% to Rs 830 crore from Rs 530 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 88.4% from 86.5% YoY.

Lodha Developers

Lodha Developers shares fell 2.2% to Rs 1,015.7.

Net profit increased 28.4% to Rs 1,013 crore from Rs 789 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 4,467.4 crore from Rs 3,798.5 crore.

EBITDA increased 34.2% to Rs 1,488 crore from Rs 1,109 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 33.3% from 29.2% YoY.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

IOL Chemicals shares rose 0.48% to Rs 178.6.

Net profit stood at Rs 65.1 crore against Rs 30 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 40.1% to Rs 795 crore from Rs 567.5 crore.

EBITDA surged 91.8% to Rs 109.3 crore from Rs 57 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 13.7% from 10% YoY.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services

Medi Assist shares jumped 2.3% to Rs 303.7.

Net profit stood at Rs 21.5 crore against Rs 7.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased 3.9% to Rs 241.5 crore from Rs 232.5 crore.

EBITDA rose 24% to Rs 49.1 crore from Rs 39.6 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 20.3% from 17%.

The company approved a buyback worth Rs 49.3 crore at a maximum price of Rs 425 per share.

Tilaknagar Industries

Tilaknagar Industries shares tanked 5.5% to Rs 454.6.

Net profit declined 57.7% to Rs 22.3 crore from Rs 52.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue stood at Rs 1,035 crore against Rs 379.5 crore.

The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 11 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 148.1 crore against Rs 60.1 crore, while EBITDA margin was 14.3% against 15.8%.

Jio Platforms

Jio Platforms shares rose 0.8% to Rs 1,443.

Net profit increased 8% to Rs 8,389 crore from Rs 7,765 crore QoQ.

Revenue rose 3.3% to Rs 40,475 crore from Rs 39,173 crore.

EBITDA increased 5.3% to Rs 20,901 crore from Rs 19,840 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 51.6% from 50.6%.

Reliance Jio's customer base increased to 54.2 crore from 53.3 crore QoQ, while average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 218.8 from Rs 215.6.

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills shares gained 2.7% to 1,996.5.

Net profit increased 7.1% to Rs 325.7 crore from Rs 304 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 3.4% to Rs 1,153 crore from Rs 1,115 crore.

EBITDA increased 6.52% to Rs 710.3 crore from Rs 666.8 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 61.6% from 59.8% YoY.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares rallied 6.5% to Rs 1,238.95.

Net profit increased 22% to Rs 25,548 crore from Rs 20,946 crore QoQ.

Revenue rose 6.8% to Rs 3.31 lakh crore from Rs 3.09 lakh crore.

EBITDA increased 19% to Rs 56,616 crore from Rs 47,517 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 17.1% from 15.4% QoQ.

The company plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas shares fell 4.8% to Rs 132.5.

Net profit declined 89.2% to Rs 25.9 crore from Rs 240.4 crore QoQ.

Revenue increased 11.6% to Rs 5,118 crore from Rs 4,587 crore.

EBITDA loss stood at Rs 31.7 crore against an EBITDA profit of Rs 293.8 crore in the previous quarter.



NTPC

NTPC shares rose 2.6% to Rs 324.2.

Net profit increased 40.7% to Rs 7,351 crore from Rs 5,225 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 21.2% to Rs 54,270 crore from Rs 44,784 crore.

EBITDA increased 22% to Rs 15,627 crore from Rs 12,814 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 28.8% from 28.6% YoY.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands shares gained 3.45% to Rs 72.8.

Revenue increased 11.2% to Rs 2,266 crore from Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit surged 126.1% to Rs 53 crore from Rs 23 crore.

EBITDA rose 13.9% to Rs 361 crore from Rs 317 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.9% from 15.6%, up 38 basis points YoY.

Zen Technologies

Zen Technologies shares rose 6.3% to Rs 1,687.

Net profit increased 50.7% to Rs 89.5 crore from Rs 59.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue surged 98.8% to Rs 345 crore from Rs 173.6 crore.

EBITDA increased 103.9% to Rs 131.9 crore from Rs 64.7 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 38.2% from 37.3% YoY.

NSDL

NSDL shares rose 2.6% to Rs 719.4.

Net profit increased 24.5% to Rs 122 crore from Rs 98 crore QoQ.

Revenue rose 5.6% to Rs 546 crore from Rs 517 crore.

EBITDA increased 40.3% to Rs 142.7 crore from Rs 101.7 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 26.1% from 19.7% QoQ.

Latent View Analytics

Latent View shares fell 3% to Rs 204.2.

Net profit increased 2.1% to Rs 49 crore from Rs 48 crore QoQ.

Revenue rose 2.4% to Rs 294 crore from Rs 287 crore.

EBIT increased 6.8% to Rs 48.6 crore from Rs 45.5 crore.

EBIT margin improved to 16.5% from 15.9% QoQ.

Power Grid Corporation of India