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Sun Pharma To Bank of Baroda Q2 Review: HDFC Securities Revises Target Prices, Retains Buy, Add Ratings On Eight Stocks; Details Inside

Among other stocks, the brokerage has retained a Buy rating on Sun Pharma with a revised target price of Rs 2,180, citing steady India business growth and expectations of recovery in its specialty portfolio.

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Sun Pharma To Bank of Baroda Q2 Review: HDFC Securities Revises Target Prices, Retains Buy, Add Ratings On Eight Stocks; Details Inside
Sun Pharma, PB Fintech, V-Guard and more stocks in focus following their Sep-quarter results.
(Photo: Envato)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
PB Fintech Ltd
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
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Nocil Ltd.
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GAIL (India) Ltd.
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V-Guard Industries Ltd.
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HDFC Securities has maintained a constructive stance on a diverse set of stocks spanning pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services, energy, real estate, specialty chemicals and consumer electricals, including Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, Brigade Enterprises, V-Guard, GAIL India, NOCIl, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aether Industries following their September-quarter results.

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

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HDFC Securities has maintained a constructive stance on a diverse set of stocks spanning pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services, energy, real estate, specialty chemicals and consumer electricals, including Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, Brigade Enterprises, V-Guard, GAIL India, NOCIl, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aether Industries following their September-quarter results.

The brokerage retained a Buy rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a revised target price of Rs 2,180, citing steady India business growth and expectations of recovery in its specialty portfolio; Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 325 despite margin pressures.

PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 1,390 on strong growth in its Policybazaar franchise; Brigade Enterprises with a target price of Rs 940 backed by a robust launch pipeline; and V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 430 after a strong quarter and improving risk-reward profile.

The brokerage also maintained Add ratings on GAIL (India) with a revised target price of Rs 203, supported by healthy gas transmission and marketing outlook; Aditya Birla Capital with a target price of Rs 421 on sustained growth across lending and insurance businesses.

Aether Industries with a target price of Rs 1,617 driven by expansion in contract manufacturing and specialty chemicals; and NOCIL with a target price of Rs 201, citing improving margins and benefits from anti-dumping measures.

Overall, HDFC Securities highlighted strong earnings momentum across select pharma, BFSI, energy, real estate, consumer and specialty chemical names, while remaining positive on their medium-term growth prospects.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Sec Q2 Results.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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