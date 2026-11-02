Sun Pharma To Bank of Baroda Q2 Review: HDFC Securities Revises Target Prices, Retains Buy, Add Ratings On Eight Stocks; Details Inside

HDFC Securities has maintained a constructive stance on a diverse set of stocks spanning pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services, energy, real estate, specialty chemicals and consumer electricals, including Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, Brigade Enterprises, V-Guard, GAIL India, NOCIl, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aether Industries following their September-quarter results.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

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HDFC Securities has maintained a constructive stance on a diverse set of stocks spanning pharmaceuticals, banking, financial services, energy, real estate, specialty chemicals and consumer electricals, including Sun Pharma, Bank of Baroda, PB Fintech, Brigade Enterprises, V-Guard, GAIL India, NOCIl, Aditya Birla Capital, and Aether Industries following their September-quarter results.

The brokerage retained a Buy rating on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a revised target price of Rs 2,180, citing steady India business growth and expectations of recovery in its specialty portfolio; Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 325 despite margin pressures.

PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 1,390 on strong growth in its Policybazaar franchise; Brigade Enterprises with a target price of Rs 940 backed by a robust launch pipeline; and V-Guard Industries with a target price of Rs 430 after a strong quarter and improving risk-reward profile.

The brokerage also maintained Add ratings on GAIL (India) with a revised target price of Rs 203, supported by healthy gas transmission and marketing outlook; Aditya Birla Capital with a target price of Rs 421 on sustained growth across lending and insurance businesses.

Aether Industries with a target price of Rs 1,617 driven by expansion in contract manufacturing and specialty chemicals; and NOCIL with a target price of Rs 201, citing improving margins and benefits from anti-dumping measures.

Overall, HDFC Securities highlighted strong earnings momentum across select pharma, BFSI, energy, real estate, consumer and specialty chemical names, while remaining positive on their medium-term growth prospects.

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Hdfc Sec Q2 Results.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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