Wedding Feast Turns Nightmare In Mumbai: 27 Fall Ill, Newlyweds Among Them

At least 27 people, including a newlywed couple, fell ill after allegedly eating food served at a wedding function in Mumbai's Bhandup area. All those affected are reported to be in stable condition, a hospital official said.

Dr Kailash Marskole, Medical Officer at MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital, confirmed that 27 patients were admitted presenting symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

“27 patients have been admitted. Among them are 2 children, 11 women, and 9 men. They began experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea. They developed indigestion after eating food at an event. They arrived here at 11:40 pm. All 27 patients are currently in stable condition,” he said.

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A relative of the groom alleged that guests began falling ill after returning home from the wedding. According to him, the symptoms initially appeared among the women in the family before spreading to other guests.

He claimed that approximately 30 to 40 people developed similar symptoms and blamed the catering staff for serving food that may have caused the illness, the News Mill reported.

“It was my brother-in-law's wedding. Later, when we returned home, suddenly, the women started falling ill, and eventually, 30 to 40 people began showing the same symptoms. It is clearly a case of food poisoning, and the entire fault lies with the catering staff; they served something problematic, which caused this,” he stated.

The groom's relative appealed to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, and Mumbai Police to intervene.

“We urge Tukaram Mundhe and the Mumbai Police to support us and ensure we get justice,” he added.

The allegations made against the catering staff remain claims made by the groom's relative. Further details regarding the suspected cause of the incident and any action by the food safety authorities are awaited.

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