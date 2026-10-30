Tukaram Mundhe Says Warehouses Secretly Repackaged And Sold Expired Food; 34 Arrested

Ahead of Diwali, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted inspections at 472 spice manufacturing units, distributors and traders across the state between October 23 and 29. During the week-long crackdown, officials seized spices worth Rs 13.60 crore that were deemed unsafe, in an effort to prevent adulterated, substandard and hazardous products from reaching consumers.

Food safety officials collected 783 samples for laboratory testing and revoked 72 permits over poor sanitation and violations of legal standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Over the course of the operation, authorities confiscated 9,610 quintals of spices. The seizure was valued at Rs 13.60 crore, accounting for nearly 69% of the total value of spices seized across the state since April 1, 2026.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recorded the highest seizure during the latest operation, with spices worth Rs 6.42 crore confiscated, according to the Maharashtra FDA.

Maharashtra FDA's Action Against Expired Food Resale

Separately, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department had taken action against warehouses allegedly involved in the illegal resale of expired food products. He said inspections and raids in Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Padgha followed 1.5 months of observation.

"Today, we issued a strict statewide order regarding the disposal of expired, returned, and damaged food. Warehouses disposed of expired food only on paper. They secretly repackaged and resold it to citizens," Mundhe said in a press conference.

"After 1.5 months of observation, we raided warehouse locations in Bhiwandi, Ambernath, and Padgha. Across 10 major operations, we seized spoiled stock worth crores. We also arrested 34 accused. This new compliance order will now strictly apply to all commercial warehouses and cold storage facilities."

He added that expiry dates must be clearly displayed, particularly on Diwali snacks and sweets, and that action had been initiated against businesses failing to comply with the rules.

Mundhe also cautioned against the excessive use of artificial colours in sweets and advised consumers to avoid heavily coloured Motichoor Laddoos.

Maharashtra FDA's Statewide Enforcement Since April

Since April 1, 2026, the state watchdog has inspected 1,057 establishments and seized 11,963 quintals of spices worth Rs 19.70 crore. It has also issued 557 improvement notices and suspended 84 licences.

Of the laboratory reports received so far, six samples were found to be unsafe, nine substandard and 18 misbranded.

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Issuing a warning to businesses dealing in spices, Mundhe said they must maintain records of raw material sourcing and transactions, and ensure that all products are properly labelled.

"Establishments dealing in spices must maintain clear records of raw material sourcing, keep complete transaction logs, and sell only properly labelled packages strictly complying with food safety norms. We are taking stringent action against operators who manufacture or store adulterated or unsafe spices," he said.

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