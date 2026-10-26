Maharashtra FDA Issues Warning To Food Businesses: Expired Food Must Never Be Sold Again

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned food business operators against reselling expired, spoiled, customer-returned or otherwise unsaleable food, saying violations could invite strict legal action.

The advisory follows the regulator's action against Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd. in Bhiwandi on October 26, 2026, where it suspended the company's food business licence after it failed to provide verifiable records establishing the safe disposal of expired and unsaleable food stock worth Rs 32.71 lakh.

The FDA's action against Blinkit followed an inspection of its facility in Pagaon, Bhiwandi, where officials identified 18,405 food items classified as expired, damaged or unfit for sale.

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The company could not establish through independently verifiable records that the stock had been collected, transported and destroyed through authorised channels. An FIR was subsequently registered at Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station on October 23.

The investigation is examining whether food handed over for authorised disposal was actually destroyed or diverted through intermediaries back into the market. The FDA has not established that the stock found at Blinkit's facility was resold to consumers.

FDA Warning

Against this backdrop, the regulator has reiterated that food businesses must ensure products withdrawn from sale because of expiry, spoilage, customer returns or other reasons do not re-enter the market.

Businesses have been instructed to segregate unsaleable food from other stock, obtain disposal certificates and verify the credentials of agencies engaged to destroy such products. They must also maintain complete records of the stock's transportation, receipt and final disposal.

The FDA has directed food business operators to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it. The advisory states that action will be taken based on the available evidence and applicable legal provisions.

The regulator has also urged consumers to exercise caution while purchasing packaged food products. Buyers should check the manufacturing date, batch number, Best Before or Use By details, packaging condition and other information printed on the label.

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Consumers who find expired, spoiled or suspicious food products being sold can register complaints through the FDA's toll-free helpline at 1800-222-365 or its online grievance redressal portal.

The warning comes amid a wider Maharashtra FDA enforcement drive targeting gaps in food safety and the disposal of expired or unsaleable stock.

The regulator has said inspections and enforcement measures will continue, urging businesses to follow disposal requirements and consumers to report suspected violations to help prevent unsafe food from reaching the market.

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