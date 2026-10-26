Anthropic CEO's $18 Million Pay Was Mostly Stock And Options: What Other Executives Earned

Anthropic CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei earned nearly $18 million in total compensation in 2025, while his sister and company president, Daniela Amodei, received $16.4 million, according to the artificial intelligence company's registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The disclosures come as Anthropic prepares to go public, with the company planning to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT”. The company behind the Claude AI models had confidentially filed with the SEC in June, allowing regulators to review its financials before the public disclosure.

The compensation figures include salaries, stock awards, option awards and other benefits.

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Dario And Daniela Amodei's Compensation

Dario Amodei's total compensation for 2025 stood at $17.96 million. This included a base salary of $654,167, stock awards worth approximately $9.26 million, option awards valued at around $4.03 million and other compensation of $4.01 million.

Daniela Amodei received total compensation of approximately $16.41 million. Her base salary was also $654,167, while stock and option awards were valued at about $9.26 million and $4.03 million, respectively. Other compensation amounted to $2.46 million.

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The company said the majority of its executives' target direct compensation is structured through equity awards that vest over time, with the aim of retaining leadership and aligning executives' incentives with long-term shareholder value.

Both co-founders received salary increases during 2025. Their annual base salaries rose from $600,000 to $700,000 in June 2025. The increases continued in 2026. Their annual salaries were raised to $915,000 in January and then to $1.38 million, effective July 1, according to the filing.

How Much Does Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao Earn?

Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao received total compensation of $720,250 in 2025. This included a base salary of $706,250 and $14,000 in other compensation. He did not receive stock or option awards reflected in the 2025 compensation table. His annual base salary increased to $850,000 in December 2025, before rising to $1.25 million, effective February 1, 2026.

Anthropic also disclosed new equity awards granted to its named executive officers in 2026, including stock options and restricted stock units. The awards are subject to service-based and performance-based vesting conditions, with the performance condition linked to the effectiveness of the IPO registration statement.

Security Benefits And Severance Packages

The filing also details security arrangements for the co-founders. In 2025, these included personal protection, enhanced home security, private car and driver services for both executives, and private aircraft use for Dario Amodei. Anthropic said the measures followed independent security assessments and were intended to protect its leadership and business continuity.

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In October 2026, the company also entered into severance agreements providing for up to 24 months of base salary for the co-founders, or 12 months for Rao, in specified termination circumstances. The agreements also provide for certain health coverage payments and accelerated vesting of time-based equity awards.

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