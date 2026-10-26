Anthropic Boasts $16B In H1 Sales Despite $80.7B Net Loss, $750B In Cloud Liabilities

Anthropic's artificial intelligence business is growing at breakneck speed, as is visible from their financials, and specifically the revenue. But behind the Claude maker's revenue surge lies a potentially much bigger financial bet, which is of securing enough computing power to sustain demand could require hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending over the coming years.

In a Form S-1 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Anthropic said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ANT". The company had confidentially filed its draft registration statement in June, allowing regulators to review its financials before the public disclosure.

Anthropic reported revenue of $16.286 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.163 billion in the year-ago period, according to its S-1 IPO filing. That represents growth of approximately 1,300%, as more and more businesses increasingly adopt its AI models and products. The company, however, also reported a net loss of $80.748 billion for the first half of the fiscal. Most of the headline loss is explained by a non-cash accounting charge of about $72.4 billion, primarily associated with changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes as Anthropic's valuation increased.

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However, the underlying operating picture is quite different, because Anthropic's operating loss narrowed to $693 million from $2.135 billion a year earlier. Operating cash flow is still positive at $3.93 billion, although the company attributed part of the improvement to the timing of customer receipts and vendor payments.

Computing and infrastructure expenses reached $8.945 billion in the first half, compared with $2.33 billion a year earlier. The expense has accounted for more than half of first-half revenue.

The existing infrastructure commitments, that are reported to exceed $600 billion, while additional deals under negotiation could add as much as $150 billion, taking potential spending to approximately $750 billion. This encompasses computing infrastructure, cloud services and equipment-related arrangements; and it should not be interpreted as $750 billion in booked cloud liabilities. The additional spending is also contingent on deals still being negotiated.

The scale of the commitments is important to note because revenue and infrastructure costs do not necessarily move in tandem. Usage-based sales accounted for about 80% of first-half revenue, while long-term infrastructure agreements can require payments even when capacity is not fully used.

Customer concentration presents another risk, as two customers reportedly accounted for about one-fifth of first-half revenue, leaving Anthropic exposed if major customers reduce spending or shift their workloads elsewhere.

Anthropic is preparing to enter public markets as investors question whether the AI industry's vast infrastructure investments will generate decent returns. Shares of data centre and AI computing providers CoreWeave, Nebius and IREN have fallen more than 30% in October amid growing concerns over debt and the cost of AI expansion.

Anthropic has also faced disputes with the US government over restrictions on military use of its technology and its designation as a supply-chain risk, bringing its positions on AI safety and national security into sharper focus.

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