Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth Starrer Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 has entered its second Monday at the box office, with the film continuing to draw audiences across India. Here's the latest Day 12 update.

Box Office Day 12

On Day 12, Jailer 2 has collected Rs 9.68 crore gross so far, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 436.18 crore. The film has sold 5,51,457 tickets across 11,329 shows in 2,955 theatres spanning 1,227 cities. As per TrackTollywood, it recorded 16.1% occupancy, with 777 fast-filling shows and 38 houseful shows.

State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 3.45 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 2.12 crore. Telangana contributed Rs 95.47 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh added Rs 86.24 lakh. Kerala recorded Rs 79.28 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 38.23 lakh and Gujarat at Rs 26.78 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 13.67 lakh. Rajasthan contributed Rs 8.74 lakh, followed by Odisha at Rs 8.57 lakh and West Bengal at Rs 7.42 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh recorded Rs 5.52 lakh, while Bihar and Chhattisgarh collected Rs 4.30 lakh and Rs 3.09 lakh, respectively. Assam contributed Rs 2.73 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 2.71 lakh and Jharkhand at Rs 1.98 lakh. Delhi recorded Rs 1.88 lakh.

ALSO READ | OTT Releases This Week: Meethe Mein Kya Hai To How To Ruin Diwali — Movies, Series To Watch

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 62.64 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 39.58 crore on Day 2 and Rs 49.93 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 59.37 crore on Day 4, Rs 46.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 50.38 crore on Day 6 and Rs 30.14 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week collection to Rs 338.23 crore.

In its second week, the film earned Rs 18.17 crore on Day 8, Rs 16.52 crore on Day 9 and Rs 26.09 crore on Day 10. On Day 11, Jailer 2 collected Rs 27.47 crore, while Day 12 has recorded Rs 9.68 crore so far.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to investigate the network and protect his family.

The cast includes S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff appear in special roles.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu, with a runtime of around two hours and 45 minutes.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court Against Deportation Notice, Hearing Set For October 27

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.