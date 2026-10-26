Rashmika-Vijay Controversy: Couple's Team Files Cybercrime Complaint Over 'Fake' Content

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna respectively filed a complaint with cybercrime authorities in Hyderabad after several alleged misleading content flooded on social media after their appearance in Koffee With Karan Season 9.

The actors' team submitted a formal complaint against alleged misleading, fabricated photos and followed by manipulated narrative and targeted online harassment. The team has also submitted screenshots and relevant links to the officials. The couple seeks impartial investigation, according to the team's statement.

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked the couple about who had proposed. Rashmika revealed that she had first brought up the subject of marriage while they were sitting at an airport, telling Vijay that they should get married. However, Vijay told her to ask him "100 times" before he would agree. Rashmika later clarified that she had repeatedly brought up the subject for an entire year before they finally decided to marry in February, according to a report by NDTV.

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The team said while they respect freedom of speech and one's opinion, they will not tolerate "misleading and manipulating" claims. "We hope the matter will be investigated in accordance with the law," the statement said.

The team clarified that the complaint is not an attempt to prohibit people from genuine opinion and criticism, but rather a request for accountability from people who have malicious intent of tarnishing the actor's image.

They also requested users to exercise caution while circulating any such misleading and unlawful content. The team made it clear by stating that the actors's dignity and image will be saved through lawfull proceedings.

Vijay Deverakonda's Response

Vijay Deverakonda posted a picture on Instagram with the caption "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right. For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed," he wrote, hitting back at his trollers.

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Rashmika Mandanna' Response

Mandanna shared her lengthy response on instagram she wrote, "My lovely people of the internet, to all those who deeply love and to those who are permanently bitter. My lil' 2 cents on this whole issue concerning me and Vijju."

"I generally don't address these things because everyone has a right to their opinions. Sometimes, I even enjoy reading them and gaining a different perspective. But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at."

Adding that what the couple wanted to convey on Koffee With Karan with the vision they had.

"Somewhere along the way, the whole point got lost. Maybe it didn't fit your lens. Maybe some of you simply don't want to see it. I'm writing this because I want to protect the people who believe in love, and I hope everyone gets to find their own version of it."

"We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?"

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Addressing the discussion, Rashmika said people had misunderstood the point of their conversation.

"So I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life. First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That's where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, the joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it."

"And we did. We chose each other. It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure. That didn't change our love in any way. I am all heart and he is the thinker - and we need that in each other's lives."

Rashmika explained that marriage for them is not merely about proposal or ring, but the future they want to spent together.

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"For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together. And I think we did that beautifully so far. Find someone you would go to any lengths for, someone who would do the same for you. And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?"

Rashmika stated comments from her family, in the end of her post, saying that criticism of her personal life should not extend to people who have not been part of the conversation.

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