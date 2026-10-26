'We Chose Each Other': Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back At Trolls Over Relationship With Vijay Criticism

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed criticism over her relationship and marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, responding to online backlash and unsolicited advice.

Rashmika Mandanna On Social Media Backlash

In a lengthy Instagram post, Rashmika said an interview involving Vijay had led to a reaction that went beyond the original discussion. She said misleading edits and personal attacks had contributed to the controversy, describing the response as “an angry mob looking for someone to vent at”.

The actor also objected to comments involving her family. She said she could handle criticism directed at her but did not accept relatives being targeted.

‘We Chose Each Other,' Says Rashmika

Addressing the discussion around their marriage, Rashmika said people had focused on references to numbers and the time taken to reach a decision instead of understanding the context of the conversation.

She explained that neither she nor Vijay was looking for a grand proposal. Vijay wanted them to take time to understand each other and establish whether they were ready to build a future together through both highs and lows.

The actor said they eventually reached that understanding together. “And we did. We chose each other,” she wrote.

Rashmika On Women Advising Her To Leave Vijay

Rashmika also responded to women who created reels advising her to end the relationship. While she acknowledged their concern, she said those giving such advice had not witnessed the difficult phases she had gone through.

According to the actor, Vijay was present when she needed him, and she described herself as the happiest she had ever been. She said that feeling is reflected in both her personal life and work.

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“I am happy. I am content. I am blessed,” she wrote, questioning why people were relying on online narratives instead of her own account of her life.

Rashmika also spoke about the differences between them. She said she tends to be clear about what she wants, while Vijay takes more time to consider practical aspects before making decisions.

Rashmika On Her Marriage With Vijay

The actor explained that their understanding of marriage is centred on creating a life together, rather than on proposals, rings or elaborate gestures.

Responding to comments about her devotion to Vijay, Rashmika said she would make the same choice repeatedly. “I would do it a thousand times — 100 is nothing,” she wrote.

She also mentioned specific instances in which Vijay supported her during physical pain and anxiety, as well as moments when she needed comfort or advice.

Rashmika On Feminism And Personal Choice

Rashmika urged people to seek relationships that bring them happiness while accepting that everyone may make different choices.

She said criticism directed at her was something she could handle, but attacks involving her relatives crossed a line. She described such behaviour as “bullying dressed up as feminism”.

The actor said feminism should allow women to decide how they want to live and take ownership of those decisions. “I took charge of mine,” she wrote, adding that her decision had brought her immense love.

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