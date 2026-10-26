'Hope This Stupid Tipping Culture Never Becomes The Norm In India,' Woman Sparks Debate On Reddit

In a post on Reddit, a woman shared that she had been for lunch on her birthday and the person who accompanied her, didn't even tip the server and added that tipping a server at a restaurant or café should become a norm in India. She sparked a debate attracting comments from hundreds of Redditors. One Redditor said that 'I hope this stupid tipping culture never becomes the norm in India'.

Tipping isn't socially mandatory in India, and some restaurants add an additional service share that goes to waiters for their service. The service charge similarly differs in US and Europe. In the US, even for average service, leaving 15% or more of the total bill is customary, although restaurants add gratuity for large groups in major cities. In Europe, the same doesn't apply, yet customers pay five to eight per cent of the total bill as tips for servers.

Nonetheless, the woman on Reddit sparked a debate after her post, with many claiming that restaurants have the responsibility to pay their employees. One user wrote: “If you think we should tip waiters then you should be tipping everyone, even the cook. Why do only waiters deserve special treatment?"

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A screenshot of the redit post.

Another Redditor said. "Americans are tired of this tipping culture! Cause its insane there, sure if you liked the service feel free to appreciate, but if you don't tip that's okay! Cause employers are responsible to pay the waiter and waitress the right wage so they do not have to be dependent on tips! Cause its happening in USA like as a customer you have to pay govt tax and on top like 20-25% tips so the waitress don't give you the look of disgust! Please don't bring this thing to India.

A third wrote: "Can't tip, won't tip. Restaurants and online platforms should pay their employees fairly, instead of expecting customers to make up for it. We shouldn't enable this practice.

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Meanwhile, Elon Musk has announced a new feature for X Money that will let users send $1 to another by long-pressing the 'Like' button on X. Musk announced the feature in a post on X on October 25, he said that this could be a simple way for users to transfer small amounts of money directly to other users. The proposed functionality could make tipping creators and supporting content on the platform easier by integrating payments into an existing social media interaction.

The feature forms part of Musk's broader ambition to transform X, formerly known as Twitter, into an “everything app” that combines social networking, communications and financial services within a single platform.

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