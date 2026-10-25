Tukaram Mundhe Effect In Bihar: IAS Officer's Batchmate Inspects 531 Eateries In 3 Months Of Crackdown

Bihar has conducted 531 food safety inspections across its 38 districts in three months, seizing or destroying food products worth Rs 17.32 lakh and taking action against establishments found violating safety norms. The crackdown, led by state Health Secretary and Food Safety Commissioner Kumar Ravi, comes as authorities step up efforts to tackle food adulteration, expired products and unhygienic food-handling practices.

Ravi, an IAS officer from the 2005 batch, is pursuing the campaign while continuing to oversee his regular departmental responsibilities. His efforts come as his batchmate, Tukaram Mundhe, has drawn attention for his food safety drive in Maharashtra. However, Bihar faces the additional challenge of improving public awareness and encouraging consumers to report violations, India Today reported.

Departmental records show that authorities prosecuted 15 establishments and suspended two licences during the three-month period. While the figures point to stepped-up enforcement, officials face the larger task of ensuring that food businesses consistently follow safety standards.

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What does the search entail?

The drive covers milk and dairy products, sweets, fried foods, spices and other commonly consumed items. Inspections are being carried out at hotels, restaurants, catering services, retail outlets and e-commerce warehouses. Establishments are being checked for hygiene, storage conditions and safe food-handling practices, while inspection reports must be uploaded daily to the Food Safety Compliance System portal.

The checks have extended to major food chains, including KFC, McDonald's, Pizza Hut and Barbeque Nation, as well as smaller local businesses. Where violations have been found, authorities have collected samples for laboratory testing, issued improvement notices and initiated further action.

Recent cases illustrate the concerns behind the campaign. On October 22, officials reportedly seized and destroyed 40 litres of expired Amul milk at a Blinkit store in Patna. Expired ghee, flour and spices were also found at another outlet. In Hajipur, the licence of Sahib Hotel was suspended and its operations halted after a complaint about cockroaches led inspectors to uncover unhygienic kitchen conditions.

To strengthen enforcement, the department has introduced mandatory training for Food Safety Officers, comprising 14 days of induction training followed by 26 days of field training before they are deployed. Ravi is also reviewing enforcement operations and remains accessible to the public through WhatsApp.

District-level figures show that Patna recorded the highest number of inspections at 87, followed by Rohtas with 41, Saran with 40 and Gopalganj with 37.

The challenge now is to ensure that inspections lead to lasting improvements. Regular sampling, surprise checks and follow-up visits will be crucial to preventing repeat violations and ensuring that food sold across Bihar meets safety standards.

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