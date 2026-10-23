NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Human Made Final Call In Iran School Strike, AI Helped Targeting, Says Petraeus
Day two of NDTV World Summit 2026 focuses on technology, security, and economic growth with key sessions on AI and global geopolitics.
Day 2 on NDTV World Summit 2026 is back with a sharper focus on the intersection of technology, security and economic growth. Former CIA director General David Petraeus will discuss how AI is rewriting the battlefield, while sessions will examine the future of the Middle East, India-Nepal economic ties and India's ambition to become a research superpower.
Artificial intelligence will remain a key theme through discussions on AI-generated actors, the risks posed by the technology and its implications for cybersecurity.
The NDTV World Summit 2026 brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices to reflect on the defining questions of this transitional age. The summit seeks not only to examine the forces reshaping the world, but also to understand the deeper implications of living through a historical moment in which certainty itself has become fragile. It is an invitation to engage with the complexities of a world that is being reordered politically, economically, technologically, and intellectually.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: Human Made Final Call, says Petraeus
Former CIA chief David Petraeus said a human made the final decision in the strike on a school compound in Iran’s Minab that killed at least 156 people. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he said AI helped with targeting.
The statement tells a different story than an earlier report that said an AI 'kill chain' was behind US strikes in which at least 123 children were killed. 'Humans pulled the trigger, machine helped', the former CIA chief said while speaking at the NDTV World Summit.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: From Human Control To Human Oversight
Autonomous drones and agentic AI could reshape warfare, former CIA director David Petraeus said at the NDTV World Summit. He described a future in which humans move from being “in the loop” to “on the loop”, overseeing systems that can operate autonomously.
#NDTVWorldSummit2026 | "They are Nobel laureates in terms of brainpower": Gen. David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.), Former Director of the CIA, to @ShivAroor on role of AI in warfare @rahulkanwal | @VishnuNDTV | #NDTVWorldSummit https://t.co/Tq2yRr75VP— NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2026
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: AI With ‘Nobel Laureate’ Brainpower
Former CIA director David Petraeus says AI agents could eventually act as military staff officers who never sleep or take breaks, with brainpower comparable to a Nobel laureate. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he said AI could combine data from radars and other sensors to build a detailed air defence picture.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: Eiffel Tower Incident Was Miscommunication, Says Brahmavihari Swami
BAPS monk Brahmavihari Swami has said the controversy over women employees allegedly being sidelined during the Hindu organisation's visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris on September 5 was the result of a "miscommunication".
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Swami said he did not blame the monument's management for the incident, adding that an internal review found that no explicit request had been made by the BAPS delegation to exclude women employees from the entire proceedings.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: AI Is Reinvention Of Life, Says Brahmavihari Swamiji
"AI can replace intellect, not emotions", says Brahmavihari Swamiji at NDTV World Summit 2026.
#NDTVWorldSummit2026 | "AI can replace intellect, not emotions": Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, to @AdityaRajKaul https://t.co/CM3xvsnjm8— NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2026
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: AI Is Reinvention Of Life, Says Brahmavihari Swamiji
"AI is not just another invention, but a reinvention of life", says Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: Welcome Brahmavihari Swamiji
Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi spoke on Beyond Intelligence: AI, Faith and the Meaning of Being Human.
Brahmavihari Swamiji said, "My fear isn't that one day machines will start thinking like humans, but the real fear is one day humans will start thinking like machines."
#NDTVWorldSummit2026 | "My fear isn't that one day machines will start thinking like humans, but the real fear is one day humans will start thinking like machines": Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, to @AdityaRajKaul— NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2026
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live: Event Begins
Welcome to NDTV World Sumnmit 2026. From geopolitics and security to AI, innovation, and leadership, Day 2 promises another day of powerful ideas and inspiring discussions.
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