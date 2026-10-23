NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates: Human Made Final Call In Iran School Strike, AI Helped Targeting, Says Petraeus

Day 2 on NDTV World Summit 2026 is back with a sharper focus on the intersection of technology, security and economic growth. Former CIA director General David Petraeus will discuss how AI is rewriting the battlefield, while sessions will examine the future of the Middle East, India-Nepal economic ties and India's ambition to become a research superpower.

Artificial intelligence will remain a key theme through discussions on AI-generated actors, the risks posed by the technology and its implications for cybersecurity.

The NDTV World Summit 2026 brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and cultural voices to reflect on the defining questions of this transitional age. The summit seeks not only to examine the forces reshaping the world, but also to understand the deeper implications of living through a historical moment in which certainty itself has become fragile. It is an invitation to engage with the complexities of a world that is being reordered politically, economically, technologically, and intellectually.