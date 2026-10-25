Shilpa Rao's Mic Cut Mid-Show At Mumbai Event, AICWA Says 'Such Behaviour Towards An Artist Will Never Be Tolerated'

Shilpa Rao's interrupted performance at the Bollywood Music Project has drawn a strong response from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has extended its support to the singer following the incident.

All Indian Cine Workers Association shared a detailed statement on the incident involving National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24, 2026. In the statement shared on October 25, the organisation criticised the way the singer was treated during her live performance.

According to AICWA, Shilpa was performing when her microphone and stage lights were switched off. She remained on stage for some time, after which Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project began performing while she was still addressing the audience.

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The organisation said that cutting an artist's sound and lighting during a live performance before giving the stage to another act was unacceptable.

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AICWA Says Artist's Dignity Must Be Respected

AICWA focused on Shilpa's contribution to Indian music and referred to some of her popular songs, including Tose Naina from Anwar, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Chaleya from Jawan and Ghungroo from War.

The statement read, “AICWA condemns, in the harshest terms, the humiliation the Bollywood Music Project inflicted on National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao while she was performing live on stage. Such behaviour towards an artist will never be tolerated.”

AICWA further said it would support Shilpa through every legal avenue if she chooses to take action against the Bollywood Music Project. It also warned that strict action would be taken, as per the law, if any artist is mistreated in the future.

The organisation called on event organisers to respect artists and said performers could refuse to appear at their events if such behaviour continues. It also stated that paying for an artist's performance does not mean owning the performer.

Shilpa Rao's Message For Mumbai Fans

The audience continued calling Shilpa's name during the disruption. After the show, the singer shared her feelings about the incident in a note on Instagram.

“Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this,” she wrote.

Shilpa also spoke about the response from her fans, adding, “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all.”

She concluded, “Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever.”

The Bollywood Music Project was held at Mumbai's Jio World Gardens on October 24, with Himesh Reshammiya headlining the event.

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