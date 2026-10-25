CBFC Data Breach Exposes Scripts And Documents Of Over 500 Films: Report

A data leak involving the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly exposed documents linked to more than 500 film titles, including shooting scripts, cut orders, certification records and commercially sensitive distribution agreements. The incident has raised concerns about data security and the protection of confidential information submitted by filmmakers.

According to a report by The Hindu, the documents were allegedly accessed through e-Cinepramaan, the CBFC's online portal used by filmmakers to submit materials for film certification. The files reportedly remained accessible for several days before being removed after the issue came to light.

The leaked material did not include the films themselves, which are handled through separate channels. However, the exposed documents could contain sensitive creative and commercial information, particularly for productions awaiting theatrical release.

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Commercially Sensitive Agreements Exposed

Among the reportedly exposed records were local distribution agreements involving films such as Brazilian Academy Award nominee The Secret Agent and the Hollywood film Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die. At least three agreements reportedly disclosed film licensing fees.

Such contracts may contain confidential details about revenue-sharing arrangements, intellectual property rights, promotional obligations and other commercial terms. Their exposure could potentially affect negotiations between producers, distributors and other industry stakeholders.

The incident also highlights the risks associated with digital platforms used to manage sensitive film certification documents.

CBFC Launches Security Audit

The CBFC has confirmed that it is investigating the alleged breach and conducting a security audit of the e-Cinepramaan portal. According to the report, the board reviewed information about the unauthorised access but said its initial checks had not identified evidence of further access to the documents reportedly exposed.

The CBFC also stated that the user allegedly responsible had stopped uploading files after the portal became unavailable for several hours on October 4. The board added that there was no indication that individual filmmakers' accounts had been compromised.

Internet Archive and CERT-In Notified

The documents were reportedly available for download through the Internet Archive, a non-profit digital library that preserves online content. The organisation told The Hindu that the account involved had been taken down and that a complaint had been filed with cybercrime authorities.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) was also notified about the incident.

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The investigation remains ongoing, and the full extent of the exposure has yet to be established. The findings of the security audit are expected to help clarify how the documents became accessible and whether additional safeguards are required to protect filmmakers' confidential information.

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