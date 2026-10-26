Late To Office By 10 Minutes? Pay Rs 1,000: X Post Alleges Harsh Workplace Rules At 'Listed Company'

Late to office by 10 minutes and you might have to pay Rs 1,000, alleged a user on X. The post has gone viral for highlighting the alleged harsh workplace rules at a listed company. In a post on X, a user named Sheetal Rijhwani shared her cousin's experience at the company, claiming that employees face salary deductions for arriving late, not dressing formally or failing to meet grooming standards.

“My cousin recently joined a company, and the rules there are absolutely crazy,” Rijhwani wrote.

“He can't take a single paid leave for the first 6 months. If anyone isn't dressed formally, isn't properly groomed, or is even 10 minutes late, they deduct Rs 1,000 from their salary,” she added.

Rijhwani also alleged that employees must take at least one 15-minute client call after 7 PM. Failure to do so would reportedly result in the day being marked as a half-day. “Basically, a way to force employees to stay longer,” she wrote.

The user described the employer as a well-known, listed company but did not identify it in the post. She also alleged that the company's approach was affecting both its employees and its clients, who were reportedly dissatisfied.

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“Seems like they're making money by exploiting both their employees and their clients, who apparently aren't satisfied either,” she wrote.

Rijhwani further criticised what she described as a controlling workplace culture, arguing that such practices could prevent Indian companies from growing into larger businesses. “With this kind of cheap mindset, they care more about controlling employees than building a good company,” she concluded.

X Users Debate Workplace Culture In India

The post drew several reactions from users on X, with many sharing their views on employee treatment, overtime and workplace expectations in India.

“Once the environment becomes toxic, that literally snowballs into a mass decline. Irony is no other company learns from this. They want to get their money's worth as soon as possible by squeezing their own employees but never understand the long game in grooming employees,” one user commented.

Another user argued that employees could choose not to work for companies with such policies, writing, “You have a choice not to work at these sorts of companies.”

A third user criticised the broader treatment of employees in India, writing, “Indians are the biggest exploiters of Labour.. And don't even pay overtime if people work extra hours.”

Some users also argued that employees needed to identify companies following such practices and consider legal action where appropriate.

“Join if you agree, don't join if you don't like terms,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “The only way to fix this is to name and shame them, or to go legal. But it looks like you refuse to do that.”

The post has prompted a discussion about workplace policies and employee rights in India. However, the company involved has not been identified in the post, and the claims have not been independently verified.

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