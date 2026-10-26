'Cheap Tickets': SpiceJet Staff's Alleged Remark To Passengers Goes Viral

A SpiceJet staff member's alleged remark to passengers about choosing the airline for its cheap tickets has gone viral on social media after a heated confrontation at Delhi Airport. The incident reportedly took place following a flight delay, with a video of the altercation drawing widespread attention online.

In the viral video, a SpiceJet employee is seen telling a woman passenger during an argument, “You choose SpiceJet because it's cheap.”

The woman, along with other passengers, objected to the remark, saying the airline staff had no right to tell them which flight to choose. The passenger then responded, “Your salary is Rs 20,000–25,000. Then, how can you use the 'cheap' word and speak to me like this?”

Another SpiceJet employee subsequently intervened and attempted to calm the situation. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stationed at the airport were also seen standing nearby as the argument unfolded.

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The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users debating the conduct of both the passengers and the airline staff.

While some criticised the employee's alleged remark, others questioned the passenger's response, particularly the reference to the staff member's salary.

“Why talk about their salary, their service is bad but talking down on someone's salary is really wrong,” one user wrote.

“People don't ask the government for this, they always argue with employees,” another user commented.

“What's the problem here? Why are they yelling so much,” a third user wrote.

The incident has renewed online discussions about passenger rights, airline customer service and the conduct of both passengers and airline employees during flight disruptions. However, the circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear from the video alone.

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