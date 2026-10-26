From E85 To E100: Govt Amends Rules To Make Room For 100% Ethanol Vehicles

Vehicles that run entirely on ethanol now have a clear place in India's motor vehicle rulebook. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The amendments list E100, or pure ethanol fuel, alongside E85 in the emission norms that apply to flex-fuel vehicles.

The notification finalises draft rules the ministry released on April 27 this year. The draft was open for 30 days of public objections and suggestions, which the Centre says it has considered. The amended rules take effect from the date of publication.

The main change is in Rule 115, which sets emission standards for vehicles. In the emission tables for several vehicle categories, every entry that said only “E85” will now read “E85 or E100”.

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The ministry has also added an explanatory note that sets a limit on who can use these fuels. E85 and E100 may be used only in vehicles that original equipment manufacturers have designed as flex-fuel vehicles. Owners of ordinary petrol cars cannot fill up with high-ethanol blends just because the fuel is now recognised.

The amendment also gives automakers a formal testing and certification route for vehicles that run on pure ethanol.

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Notably, India reached its 20% blending target in 2025, five years before the original 2030 deadline. The government has tied higher ethanol use to cutting crude oil imports, lowering emissions and supporting domestic agriculture.

The industry has already started building these vehicles. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki unveiled a flex-fuel Wagon R and Hero MotoCorp showed ethanol-compatible motorcycles, both built for higher ethanol blends. Now that E100 is part of the emission framework, more manufacturers are expected to invest in flex-fuel engines and ethanol-compatible fuel systems.

There are, however, caveats for consumers. Vehicles built for E20 cannot simply switch to E100, as running on much higher ethanol content needs changes to engine calibration, fuel-system parts and materials. Ethanol also carries less energy than petrol, so E100 vehicles typically burn more fuel to cover the same distance.

For E100 to catch up with E20, the country will need dedicated pumps selling pure ethanol. Buyers will also need a wide enough range of flex-fuel models to choose from.

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