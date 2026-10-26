Save The Date! IPL 2027 Auction To Be Held On Dec 16 In Goa

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction will be held in Goa on December 16, with franchises required to submit their final lists of retained and released players by November 15, as reported by Cricinfo.

The auction will take place nearly a month after the retention deadline, which the IPL has communicated to all franchises.

Following the deadline, the board will share the pool of registered players with the teams, allowing them to shortlist players ahead of the auction.

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The final list of players, along with the order of the sets in which they will go under the hammer, will be shared with franchises in the week leading up to the auction.

IPL 2027 Auction: Key Dates

The November 15 deadline will be an important date for all 10 franchises as they finalise their squads ahead of the mini-auction. Teams will need to decide which players to retain and which to release before assessing their requirements for the auction.

Once the retention lists are submitted, franchises will be able to evaluate the available player pool and identify potential targets to address gaps in their squads.

The player registration pool will provide teams with the initial list of available players. Franchises will then shortlist their preferred options before the final auction list is circulated.

The order of the sets will also help teams prepare their auction strategies ahead of the December 16 event.

IPL Auction Returns To India

The 2027 auction will return to India after the previous three editions were held overseas. The auction venues in those editions were Dubai in 2023, Jeddah in 2024 and Abu Dhabi in 2025.

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The upcoming mini-auction will give the franchises an opportunity to strengthen their existing squads rather than rebuild them through a mega-auction.

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