Yuvraj Singh Told What Delhi Capitals Expect From Him As Assistant Coach For IPL 2027

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared his views on Yuvraj Singh's appointment as assistant coach and batting coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

The franchise recently appointed former India captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach before bringing Yuvraj into its coaching setup as it looks to win its maiden IPL title.

Yuvraj, who is one of India's most celebrated limited-overs cricketers, enjoyed a successful playing career in the IPL, representing multiple franchises.

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However, his new assignment will mark a different chapter in his cricketing journey as he prepares to take on coaching responsibilities.

Speaking about Yuvraj's appointment, Chopra highlighted how the former all-rounder's experience would differ from his days as a player. He pointed out that the transition to coaching would bring greater accountability, with Yuvraj now expected to answer questions and take responsibility for his decisions and actions.

"Yuvraj Singh has now been appointed the assistant coach. He has been with teams earlier, as a brand ambassador or a mentor, but those were roles where there was no accountability. The latest we have seen of Yuvraj Singh is that he has worked with players. He has an excellent tuning with Rishabh Pant. He has done this job many times in an individual capacity," Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.

Chopra also noted the potential benefits for Delhi Capitals' players, who will get an opportunity to interact with and learn from a cricketer renowned for his performances in limited-overs cricket.

Yuvraj's experience at the highest level could provide valuable insights to the team's batting group as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season.

"Now, Sourav Ganguly is the head coach and Yuvraj Singh is the assistant coach. They would expect that two left-handers will make things right. The responsibility of the team's batting coach is very different. It's the middle of the tournament. You can hardly improve anything. If KL Rahul, Ashutosh Sharma, or Tristian Stubbs need Rishabh Pant need some help, you can actually have those conversations," he added.

Delhi Capitals Captaincy Situation

Meanwhile, the captaincy situation at Delhi Capitals has also come into focus ahead of IPL 2027. According to some reports, Axar Patel could be relieved of his captaincy duties, with the franchise reportedly considering potential replacements.

"This is a huge assignment because it's the first time for both Dada and Yuvraj Singh in the IPL. It's a role for which there is an eventual evaluation. They have already made a move. They have brought in Rishabh (Pant) and left Kuldeep (Yadav). I am hearing that Axar is not going to be the captain. I have heard that Axar is not interested," the 49-year-old added.

"So, if he is not going to be the captain, who will become the captain? Will they go towards KL or Rishabh? If KL becomes the captain, who will wear the gloves? Will Rishabh wear it or will KL wear it? There are multiple questions that they need to address," Chopra concluded.

Axar has led Delhi Capitals in recent IPL seasons, but no official announcement regarding a change in captaincy has been confirmed as of now.

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With Ganguly taking charge as head coach and Yuvraj joining the coaching staff, Delhi Capitals will look to strengthen their setup ahead of the next edition of the tournament. The franchise is yet to win an IPL title, and its appointments could play an important role in shaping its preparations for the 2027 campaign.

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