Yuvraj Singh Begins New Chapter With Delhi Capitals, Reunites With Sourav Ganguly

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined Delhi Capitals as the team's assistant coach and batting coach ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The appointment marks his first official coaching role in the tournament since retiring from international cricket.

Delhi Capitals announced the development on social media on Tuesday, featuring their newly appointed head coach, Sourav Ganguly, in the announcement.

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Yuvraj's arrival adds another former India international to the franchise's coaching setup as it looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the IPL title.

The 44-year-old represented India in international cricket from 2000 to 2017, where he featured in 304 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 40 Tests and 58 T20 Internationals.

He was a key member of India's title-winning campaigns at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, where he was named Player of the Tournament.

The 2011 World Cup was held in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Singh was known for his aggressive batting and ability to contribute with the ball; the former cricketer played a crucial role in India's success across formats.

His experience across formats is expected to be an addition to Delhi Capitals' coaching staff, particularly as the franchise looks to improve its performances in the seasons ahead.

Speaking on his new role, Yuvraj said, "I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals. I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me. I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches. Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad. I'm sure it's going to be an exciting journey for me, and I look forward to contributing to the team's success."

Delhi Capitals Look To End IPL Title Drought

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to turn their fortunes around after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the 2025 and 2026 editions of the IPL.

The franchise had been working under head coach Hemang Badani, director of cricket Venugopal Rao and fast-bowling coach Munaf Patel during that period.

Despite being a regular presence in the tournament, Delhi Capitals have yet to win an IPL title. Their only appearance in the final came in 2020, when they finished runners-up to five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians.

The appointment of Ganguly as head coach and Yuvraj in dual coaching roles signals a fresh direction for the franchise as it prepares for the next season.

With the experience of two former India stars in its coaching setup, Delhi Capitals will hope to address the shortcomings of recent campaigns and mount a stronger challenge for their maiden IPL trophy.

It will also be interesting to see how Ganguly and Yuvraj work together in their coaching roles. The two shared the dressing room for several years as India teammates, with Yuvraj spending a significant part of his international career playing under Ganguly's captaincy.

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