Gill Makes History: First Player To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award Five Times

India's ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has been adjudged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2026.

Gill edged his T20I teammate and childhood friend Abhishek Sharma and Zimbabwe's T20I skipper Sikandar Raza to win the award.

The 27-year-old opener was rewarded for his two centuries against the West Indies in the recently concluded ODI series. In the third ODI, he scored the fastest ODI double ton, an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls to win the match for his team in the second ODI.

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Gill also scored a century in the first match of the series, amassing 110 runs off 108 balls, but it was overshadowed by a brilliant hundred from former India captain Virat Kohli.

The 37-year-old played a blistering knock of 139 runs off just 88 balls, at an impressive strike rate of 157.95, and took the team home.



West Indies then won the third ODI, which was more of a consolation win, as Gill's India took the series 2-1.

A Record Fifth Award

Gill became the first player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award five times, extending his own record. His first win came in January 2023, when he scored his maiden ODI double century against New Zealand.

He also won the award for September 2023, and in 2025 he won it in February and July.

The previous Indian winner this year was Sanju Samson in March 2026, for three consecutive match-winning knocks in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. So far, Indian men's players have won the award 17 times, with 11 different players achieving the feat.

Gill missed Punjab's opening match of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season but is expected to return for the team's second fixture against Chhattisgarh, which begins on October 18.

Following his domestic commitments, Gill will turn his attention to India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, which includes five ODIs and two Tests. The ODI series will begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland and conclude on November 15.

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The two-match Test series will then start on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The series will be crucial for India's hopes of qualifying for their third World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With the Tests carrying significant importance, there were some reports that Gill could miss one or two matches of the ODI series to prepare for the longer format.

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