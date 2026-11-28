While artificial intelligence is likely to hit traditional revenue streams in India's IT industry, companies will also be able to handle larger projects and generate more revenue without expanding their workforce.

In a report titled 'AI will reshape, not replace, IT services and BPM businesses in India', Nasscom said, "Growth in revenue or scope is decoupling from increase in headcount," suggesting how AI could reshape traditional IT business models.

The technology is also helping companies to modernise outdated systems by cutting down the time and costs involved in upgrading existing infrastructure.

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The change is expected to reshape the traditional growth model of Indian IT companies, with revenue expansion becoming less dependent on hiring more employees.

The report said AI-led automation has changed existing business models by cutting down the demand for specific traditional services while making earlier expensive projects more viable commercially.

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"Where AI has primarily automated existing tasks, revenue pools are facing compression; where lower costs have unlocked new use cases or AI has generated additional enterprise requirements, the addressable opportunity is expanding," the report said.

Some of the areas that are facing AI-linked disruption are application maintenance, as AI mostly automates routine code analysis and testing. Hence, it impacts entry-level roles and cut down the scope of traditional maintenance services.

The automation of routine management tasks is reducing the need for human involvemenr. The demand, however is emerging for customised AI infrastructure and monitoring services. Additionally, Nasscom sees AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, intelligent business operations and AI governance to be key growth areas.

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Even as traditional services face pressures, Nasscom said lower software development costs is likely to help IT companies unlock a wider customer base, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Customised technology solutions, typically considered to be expensive would become more affordable, with companies that earlier could not justify such investments may adopt them.

"Lower development costs are opening access to mid-market and small-business segments, expanding TAM significantly; domain expertise still remains vital for complex workflows," the report said.

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