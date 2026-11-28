A 24-year-old Bengaluru man has turned to Reddit for financial advice after losing his job while his family faces a deadline to repay Rs 4.5 lakh in outstanding home loan dues. The man said his last working day was two days ago and that a month of job hunting has not resulted in any offers.

"I'm 24M, living in Bangalore. Yesterday was my last working day after getting laid off. I've been applying for jobs for a month, but nothing has worked out yet," he wrote.

He said his family's financial troubles began when his father's business suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving him unable to pay the home loan EMIs for 16 months. The family has since been making regular payments, largely with contributions from the 24-year-old.

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However, a bank notice has now asked them to clear Rs 4.5 lakh by December 1. The man said he has around Rs 4 lakh in savings, but also has other financial commitments to meet.

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He has education and personal loans, health insurance premiums and his brother's college fees, among other finance responsibilities. “I was saving that money for my own dreams. Buying a bike, travelling abroad and actually enjoying life. Now I might have to put almost everything into saving our house. I'm planning to move back to my hometown to save rent while searching for another job,” the dejected user noted.

While noting his love and care for his family, the man aid that he still felt very “exhausted”.

“I love my family, but I'm honestly exhausted. What about my future? What if I spend everything and remain unemployed for months? Anyone who's been in a similar situation, what would you do? I genuinely need some advice,” his post concluded.

A series of advice flooded on the viral Reddit post as many users sought to help the man. Some suggested he negotiate with his bank, while others encouraged him not to feel dejected as he is only 24.

“You are only 24 !!! You have your entire life ahead of you. Help out your family with your Rs 4 lakh,” one comment read.

Echoing similar sentiment, another user suggested to pay off the home loan on priority.

“Pay off the home loan first. Rest all is secondary. Trust me. If you pay off the loan you can still sell it but once you lose it you will get nothing,” the comment read.

“Dude you are 24 don't stress yourself much over trips and all. You will do good. Just try to clear the loans, one step at a time. Getting a job is the most important,” another user said.

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One of them suggested sending his parents to their hometown and renting out the house to generate income. The comment also advised him to temporarily stay with a friend and focus on finding a job.

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