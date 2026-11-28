Central government employees waiting for the 8th Pay Commission may not see higher salaries until almost two years after the new pay cycle is expected to restrospectively kick off. JPMorgan's estimates point to November 2027.

In its India equity strategy outlook for 2027, released on Nov. 26, the brokerage assumes revised pay will start being paid from November 2027. That is about six months after the commission's report is due in May 2027.

JPMorgan's model works out the cost on that basis. It describes the extra pay as "a permanent pay rise of INR2.2tn (US$24bn) a year from Nov-27, so FY28 gets five months (INR0.9tn) and later years the full amount."

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For employees, the brokerage estimates the average increase at about Rs 15,400 a month once the new scales apply. Arrears would come on top of that.

November 2027 is JPMorgan's assumption, not a government date. The Centre has not announced when it will implement the commission's recommendations.

Three Dates To Watch

The brokerage has listed the milestones that will decide when the money arrives. "Watch the FY28 Budget (Feb-27), the report (May-27) and the decision on arrears," the report said.

The Union Budget on Feb. 1, 2027, will show whether the government has set aside money for the revision in FY28. The commission's report in May will set out the fitment factor, pay matrix and allowances. After that, the Union Cabinet has to approve the recommendations and the government has to decide how and when arrears will be paid.

JPMorgan's November 2027 assumption implies a faster turnaround than last time. The 7th Pay Commission submitted its report on Nov. 19, 2015. The Cabinet approved it on June 29, 2016, and employees started getting the revised pay in August 2016. That was a gap of about nine months between the report and the first payment.

The 6th Pay Commission's revised salaries began reaching employees in October 2008, according to the report.

Even if the process takes longer this time, JPMorgan says employees may not lose much, though they would wait longer.

"Delays matter less than they seem," the brokerage said. "If a late report or a slow Cabinet pushes the first payment to Feb-28, FY28 still gets INR2.2tn."

The real risk, it added, is a delay beyond the end of that financial year. "Only a slip past Mar-28 leaves FY28 with nothing and pushes all the cash into FY29–30."

What Happens To The Months In Between

The gap between when the new pay applies and when it is actually paid is covered by arrears. That is why the effective date matters so much to employees.

"Awards usually take effect from 1 January of the cycle year, so arrears build up until payments begin," the report noted. Its base case puts arrears for January 2026 to October 2027 at Rs 4 lakh crore, or about Rs 3.4 lakh per beneficiary on average.

Employee unions insist the revision will apply from January 2026, whenever the money is paid.

"We are 100% sure of arrears being rolled out from January 2026. Let there be no doubt about it," Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), told NDTV Profit earlier this month.

"As the secretary, staff side, NC-JCM, I'm sure that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively," he said.

The staff side has submitted its demands to the commission, including a fitment factor of 3.83 and a doubling of the annual increment from 3% to 6%. Mishra said the commission had heard them out, but would not predict what it will recommend.

"The 8th Pay Commission heard our demands patiently. We submitted our suggestions, they took note of the same," he said. "We can't say what the future holds."

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on Nov. 3, 2025, under former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, with 18 months to submit its report. JPMorgan says it is now about 70% of the way through that mandate.

The brokerage also sees the payout as a boost to consumer demand. It expects "the 8th Pay Commission payout from late 2027" to support spending on mid-ticket items such as two-wheelers, appliances and jewellery.

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