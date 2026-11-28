India's merchandise exports jumped 45% year-on-year to a record USD 49.5 billion in October 2026, marking their strongest annual growth in five years.

Higher petroleum product shipments played a major role, while engineering goods, electronics and several labour-intensive industries also strengthened the export performance.

The Finance Ministry's November 2026 Monthly Economic Review highlighted the broad-based expansion. The record monthly export value came despite geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainty and changing global supply chains.

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Costlier Crude Boosts Petroleum Export Value

Petroleum products emerged as one of the biggest contributors to October's export surge. Their exports increased 140.2% year-on-year to USD 8.9 billion.

The rise was partly linked to a sharp increase in international crude oil prices. The price of the Indian crude basket reached USD 119.9 per barrel in October, compared with USD 65.1 per barrel a year earlier. This represented an annual increase of 84.2%.

Higher crude prices can lift the dollar value of refined petroleum exports, even without an equivalent increase in shipment volumes. This helped boost India's export receipts during the month.

However, the same price movement also raised India's import bill. Petroleum, crude and product imports climbed 54.3% year-on-year to USD 22.8 billion in October. Therefore, higher oil prices supported export earnings but also increased the cost of energy imports.

Engineering And Electronics Exports Add Momentum

The export expansion extended beyond petroleum. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery exports grew 36.5% year-on-year, led by engineering and electronic goods.

Engineering exports reached USD 12.7 billion, registering 36% annual growth. Electronic goods exports rose 62.7% to USD 6.6 billion.

Several other categories also recorded strong gains. Organic and inorganic chemical exports increased 36.2%, while plastics and linoleum products grew 36.3%. Meat, dairy and poultry exports rose 34.9%, and gems and jewellery shipments increased 40.1%.

Employment-intensive sectors also contributed. Handicraft exports surged 55.2%, while cotton yarn, fabrics, made-ups and handloom products grew 30%. Carpet exports increased 20.6%, ready-made garments rose 20.3%, and leather exports advanced 12.7%.

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Trade Deficit Narrows Despite Higher Imports

India's merchandise imports increased 16.5% to USD 89.4 billion in October. However, the export growth helped narrow the merchandise trade deficit to USD 39.9 billion from USD 42.6 billion a year earlier.

Total exports, including services, rose 29.9% to USD 90 billion. Total imports increased 16.6% to USD 110.1 billion. Consequently, the overall trade deficit declined to USD 20.1 billion from USD 25.2 billion.

Services exports provided additional support. They rose 15.2% to an estimated USD 40.5 billion, while the services trade surplus reached USD 19.8 billion. This surplus offset 49.6% of the merchandise trade deficit.

What Lies Ahead For India's Export Growth?

The October performance reflects strength across multiple industries rather than dependence on petroleum alone. However, higher crude prices remain a double-edged factor for the economy.

The Finance Ministry expects manufacturing incentives, improved logistics, simplified trade procedures and new market access through trade agreements to support exporters.

Sustaining the momentum will depend on global demand, energy prices and geopolitical developments. The record figures offer encouragement, but rising import costs remain an important risk to watch.

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