Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with the process and roadmap for completing the agreement are now taking shape, which had previously held up negotiations.

While addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal said, "The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape."

The minister's comments came after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report recommneded 25% tariffs on Indian imports, with a provision to cap at 17% in case the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, providing a marginal edge over Asian peers.

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On several occasions, the minister had mentioned that the deal is finalised and will be signed after the US tariff plan is in place and India gets a comparative advantage over its competitors.

Comparative advantage incidicates securing lower US import tariffs and better market access than rival manufacturing countries, such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, and China, so Indian exporters can price goods more competitively in the US market.

Speaking on the trade deal with European Union (EU), Goyal said that agreement will hopefully be signed later this year, and come into effect by March or April next year.

Despite global geopolitical tensions, India;s goods and services exports are set to achieve the $1 trillion target for the current fiscal, he noted

"I don't think anybody could have predicted, probably not even Baba Bageshwar of the kind of world that we are living in today. Two wars, once again an oil price shock, different uncertainties around tariffs, about global trading opportunities, the sea routes to move merchandise trade, being shut one day, open another, sporadic attacks at airports affecting air travel," Goyal said.

"It's been a completely volatile situation, but despite all of these uncertainties around the world, I think the one thing that remained constant was the world's trust in the India growth story. And we delivered on that trust. We delivered 7.8% growth in Q1," he added.

Even with geopolitical uncertainties, India is finalising free trade agreements and reforming the GST system to make it much more simpler, he said.

"We continue to have very, very moderate interest rates. I'm sure you're waiting for the next (monetary) policy a week from now. Possibly, this is one policy where more people are waiting for an increase in interest rates than waiting for a reduction," he said.

He also said that the domestic institutional investors and retail investors invested massively, even when there was an outflow of foreign investors.

"And I have no doubt in my mind that going forward, India's growth story remains safe, strong, resilient," Goyal said, adding, "We will continue to see steady reform and continuous effort to improve the lives of the people of India, take our exports to the next level, focus on investments in the manufacturing sector to truly make an India story."



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