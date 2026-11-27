Mumbai Indians have reappointed Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2027, bringing back their most successful skipper after three seasons.

Rohit replaces Hardik Pandya, who took over the leadership role ahead of the 2024 season after returning to the franchise from Gujarat Titans.

Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season and led the franchise to the IPL title in its debut campaign, followed by a runners-up finish in 2023.

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Mumbai Indians subsequently traded him back ahead of IPL 2024 and handed him the captaincy, replacing Rohit, who had led the franchise since 2013.

Pandya captained Mumbai Indians for three seasons, from 2024 to 2026. During his tenure, the franchise managed to reach the playoffs only once and endured a difficult 2026 campaign, finishing ninth in the league standings.

Rohit, meanwhile, returns to the role after guiding Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He is among the most successful captains in IPL history, sharing the record of five titles with former Chennai Super Kings' legendary captain MS Dhoni.

(This is a developing story.)

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