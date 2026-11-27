Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took a sarcastic swipe at the team management after Mohammed Siraj was once again left out of the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

Siraj's omission from the first Test had triggered a debate, with several former cricketers and fans questioning the decision.

However, despite the criticism, the team management stuck to its selection call and left the right-arm pacer out of the playing XI for the second consecutive match.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin shared two posts that appeared to mock India's decision without directly naming the team management. Both posts referred to Siraj while discussing events on the opening day of the Christchurch Test.

"While Akash Deep has been unplayable today, Siraj clearly looks like he has lost his bowling mojo. Hope he trains hard & tries to get back in time for the BGT," wrote Ashwin on X.

In another post, Ashwin wrote, "This 60-80 over mark is usually the easiest time to bat & I hope Siraj can run in hard and get a breakthrough or two."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also questioned the decision to leave Siraj out. Kaif expressed disbelief at the omission, arguing that one of India's premier fast bowlers should be among the first names considered for the team's overseas Test attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

"Hard to believe as one of India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is dropped again. Siraj should be one of the first names considered in India's overseas Test bowling attack, alongside Bumrah. Interestingly, bowling coach Morne Morkel himself called Siraj a world-class bowler and said he was bowling well," Kaif wrote in an X post.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Akash Deep Impresses On Day 1

On the field, Akash Deep was India's standout bowler on the opening day of the second Test. The pacer produced two impressive deliveries in the post-lunch session, overshadowing even the experienced Jasprit Bumrah.

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New Zealand ended Day 1 at 246/5 in Christchurch after 85 overs. The hosts had the better of the first and third sessions, while India enjoyed a stronger middle session.

The opening day's proceedings offered plenty of talking points, with Akash Deep's performance standing out for India. However, the continued absence of Siraj from the playing XI also kept the selection debate alive.



(With PTI Inputs)

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