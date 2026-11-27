Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik questioned the team management's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Kartik also expressed concern over the pacer's limited opportunities across formats, while reacting to visuals that appeared to show Siraj looking emotional on the sidelines.

Mohammed Siraj was once again left out of India's playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. The fast bowler had also missed the opening Test in Wellington, which ended in a draw.

During the live broadcast on Sony Sports Network, cameras showed Siraj wearing sunglasses as he walked around the ground.

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The visuals caught the attention of former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, who wondered whether the pacer was crying. Kartik also reacted to the moment, describing Siraj as an emotional person who is deeply invested in playing for the team.

"Is he crying?" said Kartik.

"I am not sure," gestured Rahane.

"He certainly looks quite emotional to me because he is an emotional person," added Kartik.

Murali Kartik On Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reaction

Kartik explained that players respond differently when they are left out of the playing XI. While some may accept the decision without much visible disappointment, others are eager to take the field and give their best for the team.

"Obviously, it hurts. Look, we have always played alongside all kinds of players. Some are okay with it; there are some people who are fine when you drop them. And then there are some people who just want to play; it doesn't matter to them if they have pain in their leg, pain in their head, pain in their body, or are shivering, they'll give everything they've got. They put their life on the line. He seems like that kind of bowler," noted Kartik.

The former India spinner felt Siraj belonged to the latter category and suggested that being left out would naturally hurt a player with that mindset.

Kartik also pointed out that Siraj had missed opportunities in recent assignments across formats. The pacer was left out of India's ODI plans against New Zealand and featured in only one match during the subsequent home ODI series against the West Indies.

Murali Kartik Questions India's Team Management Over Siraj

Kartik was also critical of the Indian team management's handling of Siraj, questioning the logic of taking the fast bowler on an overseas tour without giving him an opportunity to play.

"With the numbers you've seen so far, I am surprised. For what reason? Either don't keep him in the team at all then. If you feel his form isn't good, or he's not bowling well in the nets, or wherever, I don't know whatever the thinking might be, then don't take him on the tour at all. Don't take him; what's the point then?" a fuming Kartik said.

He suggested that if the team management had concerns about Siraj's form or his bowling in the nets, it should have reconsidered including him in the squad in the first place.

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Siraj's continued absence from the playing XI has attracted attention, particularly given his contribution in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He had also been a regular member of India's Test side since making his debut in 2020.

India, meanwhile, made a change to their pace attack for the Christchurch Test, with Gurnoor Brar making his Test debut in place of Prasidh Krishna. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj retained their places in the side.

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