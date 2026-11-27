Whenever markets slide, one image reliably resurfaces on social media: a man in a church pew, held at gunpoint by a woman, who is herself being held at gunpoint by someone else.

The meme has been used for "buy the dip" jokes by retail investors. It comes from a 2014 episode of the CBS series Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan, the brother of filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

How The Meme Works

In the investing version, the man at the front is labelled "Bought the dip". The person behind him is "The actual dip", and the next is "The dip of the dip". A final figure, "The dip of the dippity dip dip", points a gun at all of them. The joke is that buying a falling stock offers no protection if prices keep falling.

Other Dip Jokes Doing The Rounds

Similar humour is common on X. One user posted that a "dumb investor" says "buy the dip" after a 10% fall, buys more at 20%, calls it "a long-term investment" at 40% and "stops checking portfolio" at 70%.

Another wrote that Jensen Huang was back as Nvidia CEO and the market was "pumping hard", asking readers if they had bought the dip. Another use joked that after buying the dip, "the dip buys another dip".

READ | Chinese Social Media Has A Theory About Why Jensen Huang Really Left Nvidia, And It Involves GTA 6

The Scene Behind The Meme

The scene is from "The Cold War", the tenth episode of Person of Interest's fourth season, which premiered on 16 December 2014. Jeremy Lambert, Root, Martine Rousseau and John Reese end up holding one another at gunpoint inside a church. The sequence showed the episode's use of physical humour. The meme format, called "Assassination Chain", began spreading on Reddit in 2019.

What Is Person Of Interest?

The series ran on CBS for five seasons from 2011 to 2016, with 103 episodes. It follows a reclusive billionaire, Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), who builds an artificial intelligence called "the Machine" for the US government to predict terror attacks.

It also flags ordinary people about to be involved in violent crime. Finch recruits former CIA operative John Reese (Jim Caviezel) to intervene. Later seasons pit the Machine against a rival AI, Samaritan.

The show was an early, mainstream drama about surveillance and artificial intelligence, themes that now dominate technology and market conversations. Fans often call it underrated.

READ | GTA 6 Takes Over The Internet: Social Media Flooded With Memes As Long-Awaited Game Arrives

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.