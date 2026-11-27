The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has cleared key amendments to the delimitation bill ahead of a special four-day sitting of Parliament starting November 30, according to an NDTV report.

The proposed changes include a uniform 50 percent increase in the share of Lok Sabha seats, addressing a key demand from southern states, and extending the freeze on using the 1971 Census as the basis for determining each state's proportional representation by another 25 years.

The legislation, which seeks to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, previously failed to pass in April after the Centre fell short of the required two-thirds majority. According to the NDTV report, the seat arithmetic in the House has shifted since that vote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Explained: What Is It, Who Supports It, Who Opposes It? 5 Key Things To Know

Opposition Calls Strategy Meeting

Ahead of the government's expected push to reintroduce the bill, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to a meeting at his residence on Saturday, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The meeting aims to formulate a coordinated opposition strategy for the upcoming parliamentary sittings.

The delimitation exercise has remained a sensitive political issue for southern states, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Leaders from these states have repeatedly expressed concern that a strictly population-based redistribution of parliamentary seats would reduce their proportional representation in comparison to states with higher population growth.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Raut Sharpens Attack On BJP Over Delimitation Bill, Calls It Conspiracy To Strip People Of Their Power

As a result, the national debate around delimitation has focused on balancing demographic representation while ensuring that states that successfully implemented population stabilisation measures are not penalised.

Parliament has been convened for a special sitting from November 30 to December 3 to transact essential legislative business. Rather than a fresh session, the sittings will serve as an extension of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13 without being formally prorogued.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.