The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said minority shareholders' interests are important for the regulator, amid scrutiny of Tata Steel's proposed Rs 28,000 crore downstream business transfer to APL Apollo Tubes.

"Minority shareholders interest very important for SEBI," the chairman said, adding that investor protection is a key priority for the regulator.

The remarks come as SEBI examines the transaction structure, including related-party transaction norms and corporate governance considerations. NDTV Profit reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that the regulator was closely examining the deal and was in a wait-and-watch mode as the transaction could undergo changes in its structure.

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The proposed transaction involves Tata Steel transferring its tubes business and colour-coated steel operations to APL Apollo Tubes for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore. It also involves Tata Steel acquiring a significant stake in APL Apollo Tubes and making an open offer for additional shares.

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Deal Structure

Under the proposed arrangement, APL Apollo Tubes will acquire Tata Steel's tubes business for Rs 11,700 crore and Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, which operates in the metal and coated steel business, for Rs 16,300 crore.

The businesses have a combined capacity of 2.5 million tonnes, comprising 1.7 million tonnes in tubes and 0.8 million tonnes in coated steel products.

Tata Steel has also agreed to acquire a 26.6% stake in APL Apollo Tubes from its promoters at Rs 2,100 per share. It will make an open offer for an additional 26% stake at Rs 2,301.40 per share.

The investment in Tata Steel Colors requires shareholder approval through a special resolution under Section 186(3) of the Companies Act, with at least 75% of votes cast required to be in favour, Vaibhav Kakkar, senior partner at Saraf and Partners told NDTV Profit, addinfg that a special resolution may also be required under Section 180(1)(c) for acquisition financing if the borrowing exceeds the statutory threshold and the company's existing approved borrowing limits.

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RPT Concerns

The Institute of Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS), in its comments on the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal, said regulators also need to step in and clarify whether the existing purpose-and-effect test for related-party transactions applies to the proposed arrangement.

SEBI's scrutiny of the transaction centres on related-party transaction norms and corporate governance considerations, people familiar with the matter had told NDTV Profit.

The regulator is monitoring developments as the proposed transaction progresses, with the possibility of changes to the structure under consideration, they said. The deal is part of Tata Steel's plan to consolidate its downstream tubes and colour-coated steel operations through APL Apollo Tubes.

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