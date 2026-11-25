Tata Steel is working on tweaking the APL Apollo Tubes deal structure to make it more minority shareholder-friendly, sources told NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Discussion at the management level have already begun to restructure the deal, the sources highlighted, adding that the preliminary paperwork to sweeten the deal is expected to commence.

The focus will be on benefiting the minority shareholders of APL Apollo Tubes and deal rejig could involve minimising the cost of debt along with reworking APL Apollo's overall debt structure, sources said.

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APL Apollo Shares Crash

Shares of Apollo APL have tanked sharply since the announcement of the deal. On Wednesday they sunk nearly 20% to a low of Rs 1,342.20. They later pared some losses to trade 10.3% lower at Rs 1,497.20 apiece by 12:55 p.m. on the NSE.

Tata Steel's Unique Deal With Apollo APL

Tata Steel was set to acquire up to 7.4 crore shares, or a 26.38% stake, in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. for Rs 15,510 crore, according to deal terms announced by the companies in an exchange filing earlier this week.

The acquisition was supposed to be carried out in three tranches at a price of Rs 2,301.40 per share, as per the filing. Following the transaction, Tata Steel will become a significant shareholder in APL Apollo Tubes, India's largest structural steel tube manufacturer.

Simultaneously, Tata Steel will also launch an open offer to acquire additional shares from public shareholders, in accordance with takeover regulations. The deal marks a major step in Tata Steel's strategy to strengthen its downstream steel products portfolio and deepen its presence in value-added construction and infrastructure segments.

The proposed acquisition comes after APL Apollo Tubes had announced the acquisition of Tata Steel's colour-coated sheets and steel tubes business. The latest transaction further expands the strategic relationship between the two companies and could reshape ownership at APL Apollo Tubes.

"The board considered and approved the transfer of the business of manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at and from the steel tubes manufacturing facilities of the company at Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad, in each case, including products manufactured directly by the company or through contract manufacturing arrangements, and certain cold rolling and surface coated steel product facilities at Khopoli, together with all related plants, facilities, operations and activities ancillary or incidental thereto (‘Tubes Business') of the Company to APL Apollo Tubes Limited (‘APL Apollo')," the filing said.

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