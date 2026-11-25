The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has issued admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, nearly a week ahead of the original schedule. Candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance examination can access their hall tickets on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The university released admit cards for download on November 24 at 11 am. Candidates have until December 6, 2026 (1:30 pm) to download the hall ticket. The entrance examination, is a gateway to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at NLU Delhi and will take place on December 13, 2026, between 2 pm and 4 pm.

AILET 2027: Important Dates

Admit card release: November 24, 2026

December 3, 2026: Deadline for scribe-related submissions

December 6, 2026: Last date to download admit card

December 13, 2026: Entrance examination

Examination timing: 2 pm to 4 pm

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How To Download AILET 2027 Admit Card

Follow the steps below to access hall tickets:

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Visit the official AILET admission portal at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Sign in to your registered application account. Select the admit card download option. Verify the personal and examination-related information. Save the hall ticket and obtain a printed copy for the examination day.

AILET 2027: Examination Day Guidelines

Candidates should plan their travel to the examination venue in advance and arrive by 1 pm, an hour before the test begins.

Entry will not be permitted after 2:15 pm. Aspirants must carry a physical copy of their admit card to the examination centre.

Applicants need to verify their name, roll number, examination venue and all information mentioned on the hall ticket. Any discrepancy should be brought to the university's attention before the examination.

Separate Deadline For Candidates Requiring Scribes

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NLU Delhi has announced December 3 as the deadline for candidates with disabilities who require scribe assistance. Eligible applicants need to the necessary formalities and upload supporting documents through their registered AILET accounts. The university has clarified that submissions made after the deadline or through alternative channels will not be accepted.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for further announcements regarding the examination and admission process on

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