The National Testing Agency has received over 15 lakh applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1, with the regular registration window set to close on Sunday at 11.50 pm. Candidates who have yet to apply or complete their fee payment must do so by to avoid additional charges.

According to the latest registration figures, 15,04,866 application forms have been submitted for the January examination. However, only 13,10,493 candidates have successfully paid the examination fee.

Candidates must remember that simply submitting the application form does not complete the registration process. Successful payment of the prescribed fee is mandatory for confirmation for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration.

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Students who miss the November 22 deadline will have another opportunity to register during the late-fee window. The NTA will accept applications from November 23 to November 26, 2026, with an additional charge of Rs 500 over the regular examination fee.

The extended registration facility will close at 11:50 pm on November 26. Candidates are advised to complete the process early to avoid last-minute technical issues, payment failures or delays caused by heavy traffic on the registration portal.

JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Important Dates

Registration without late fee closes: November 22, 2026

November 22, 2026 Last date for regular fee payment: November 22, 2026, 11:50 PM

November 22, 2026, 11:50 PM Late-fee registration begins: November 23, 2026

November 23, 2026 Late-fee registration closes: November 26, 2026, 11:50 PM

November 26, 2026, 11:50 PM Application correction window: November 27–29, 2026

November 27–29, 2026 JEE Main Session 1 examination: January 20–28, 2027

How To Complete JEE Main 2027 Registration

Candidates who have not completed their applications can follow the steps mentioned below:

--> Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and open the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application link. Log in using the registered credentials or complete the new registration process.

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-- > Enter the required personal and academic information. Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature. Pay the examination fee via the available online payment options. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

--> Applicants should carefully verify their details before submitting the form.

JEE Main 2027: What Happens After Registration?

Following the closure of the late-fee window, candidates will be allowed to make permitted corrections to their application forms between November 27 and November 29. The January session of JEE Main 2027 is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to January 28.

The examination serves as an entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutions. It also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates facing difficulties during registration or fee payment can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 1800-180-4747, or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.

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