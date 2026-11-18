The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration has attracted over 10.47 lakh registrations, with over 8.38 lakh aspirants completing their application fee payments as of November 18, 2026. The figures come as the National Testing Agency (NTA) approaches the deadline for submitting applications without a late fee.

According to the latest registration figures shared on November 18, a total of 10,47,083 candidates have submitted their registration forms, while over 8.38 lakh applicants have completed the fee payment process. The figures indicate strong participation in the national-level engineering entrance examination, which is a gateway to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes at institutions across the country.

However, the difference between the number of registrations and completed fee payments suggests that over two lakh applicants are yet to complete the payment process.

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Candidates need to ensure that their examination fee is successfully paid and that the confirmation page is generated to complete their application.

The NTA has scheduled the last date for regular registration for November 22, 2026, at 11:50 pm. Students who have not yet applied can submit their forms via the official portal on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applicants who miss the deadline will have an additional opportunity to apply between November 23 and November 26, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 500. The testing agency will provide an application correction facility from November 27 to November 29, allowing registered candidates to modify permitted details on their forms.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination is scheduled to take place on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated centres across India and abroad.

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JEE Main is one of India's most competitive entrance examination and is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and centrally funded technical institutions.

The examination serves as the qualifying stage for JEE Advanced, which is required for admission to undergraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in two sessions, with the second session scheduled for April 2027. Candidates eligible to appear in both sessions will have their best NTA score considered for ranking, as per the applicable examination rules.

Students applying for the January session need to enter their personal information, academic qualifications and examination preferences while completing the online application. They need to upload all necessary required documents, including photographs and signatures, in the prescribed format before proceeding with the fee payment.

The NTA has advised candidates to download and retain their confirmation pages after completing the registration process. A successfully generated confirmation page serves as evidence that the application has been submitted and the fee payment processed.

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