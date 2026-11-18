Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India gross on Day 14, marking another major milestone for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial as it continues its theatrical run.

On Day 14, Ramayana has earned Rs 16.54 crore in India on Wednesday so far, with the film currently running across 18,708 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 837.49 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 1,000.62 crore. The film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,483.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Hindi version led the collection with Rs 12.72 crore from 15,557 shows. Kannada followed with Rs 1.45 crore from 806 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.22 crore from 966 shows, while Telugu added Rs 1.15 crore from 1,379 shows.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana began its box office run with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. The film saw a rise on Day 3 with Rs 69.80 crore before dropping to Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Day 5 brought a major jump, with the film earning Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7. Day 8 added Rs 53.50 crore, taking the first-week collection to Rs 564.60 crore.

In its second week, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped to Rs 32 crore on Day 12, followed by Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya,and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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