Capital market, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI) stakeholders pitched tax relief and sector-specific reforms ahead of Budget 2027. The stakeholders sought a dedicated fund for the microfinance sector. They also discussed insurance commission reforms at FM's pre-Budget consultation. Mutual funds pushed for tax parity between debt and equity funds.

They also discussed matters related to Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Tax and Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

ALSO READ: LTCG At 10% Or Higher Tax Exemption Limit: Which Potential Tax Reform May Save You More

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The centre is also discussing two possible changes to the LTCG tax, such as bringing the LTCG tax rate down to 10% or raising the annual exemption limit.

Under the current rules, profits from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds held for more than 12 months are taxed at 12.5%, provided the gains exceed Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year. The exemption limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh in the July 2024 Budget, which also increased the LTCG tax rate from 10% to 12.5%.

A reduction in the LTCG tax rate from 12.5% to 10% would benefit investors who make larger profits from their equity investments. For instance, an investor booking eligible long-term gains of Rs 5 lakh in a financial year would have to pay tax on Rs 3.75 lakh after using the existing Rs 1.25 lakh exemption.

At the current rate of 12.5%, the tax bill would come to Rs 46,875, excluding cess and surcharge. If the rate were cut to 10%, the tax would fall to Rs 37,500, saving the investor Rs 9,375.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agarwal had indicated earlier that suggestions raised by stakeholders are being examined, although no decision has been taken yet.

ALSO READ: LTCG Tax Relief Coming In Budget 2027? CBDT Chief's Reaction Keeps Investors' Hopes Alive

In his first official response on the LTCG-STT issue, the CBDT chairman told NDTV Profit that pre-Budget consultations are underway and the government is considering the representations received from various stakeholders.

Asked whether the tax department had assessed the revenue implications of the proposed changes, the chairman said the suggestions were still under consideration.

"Stakeholders are putting across their points. Budget meetings and pre-Budget meetings are going on, and we would consider them. I'm sure that on February 1, you'll get to know about it," he said.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.