Shares of Nvidia pared early gains on Wednesday, Nov. 18, even as the AI chipmaker posted a record $116 bilion revenue during the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates. The AI chip giant's stock jumped over 3% in pre-market trade, lifting chip stocks, neoclouds, and hypersclaersf before the opening bell. Market participants now anticipate whether Nvidia's blockbuster $130 billion revenue forecast will trigger higher computing demand so that the AI chip industry will be able to withstand the uncertainty caused by co-founder Jensen Huang's abrupt departure over his extra-marital affair scandal.

Nvidia shares rose 2.6% on the Nasdaq at market open, but quickly reversed course to trade over 1.69% lower to $153.86 per share on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



Nvidia's outlook suggested neither the leadership ​upheaval nor tightening US export controls have disrupted orders. It assumed no additional sales of licensed Hopper data-center products to China in ⁠its forecast, betting that demand elsewhere can offset the loss of a major market. Nvidia's premarket gains ​came despite an ongoing CEO search, an independent investigation and a Wall Street Journal report that the US Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company. These have also weighed on sentiment across AI stocks.

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