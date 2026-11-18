A kilogram of silver for the price of 10 grams of gold may not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Silver has already lost about 62% from its late-January record of roughly $121.6 an ounce, and some chart watchers think the slide has further to go.

FXEmpire's technical analysts are watching support at $44–$45, and warn that a break below $44 could “open the way for further downside towards the $35 to $40 area.”

At $35, the maths for Indian buyers changes sharply.

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On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,31,660 per 10 grams around midday on Wednesday, while silver was at Rs 1,64,773 per kg. That means 1 kg of silver currently costs about 1.25 times as much as 10 grams of gold.

If silver falls to $35 while the rupee and duties stay where they are, MCX silver would fall to roughly Rs 1.28–1.29 lakh per kg. That would be slightly below today's price for 10 grams of gold.

What The Gold-Silver Ratio Says

The gold-silver ratio measures how many ounces of silver it takes to buy one ounce of gold. When it reaches 100, 1 kg of silver costs the same as 10 grams of gold.

The ratio is around 82 now. At $35 silver, with gold unchanged near $3,765, it would rise to about 107. That would be the highest since March 2020, when the ratio topped 125 as the Covid crash hit silver far harder than gold. It would also beat the five-year high of 100.8 the ratio reached at the end of April 2025.

The swing has been dramatic. In January, at the peak of silver's rally, the ratio fell to around 50, its lowest since 2012. That meant 1 kg of silver was worth more than two 10-gram bars of gold.

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Why Silver Is Falling Faster

Silver tends to fall harder than gold in sell-offs, analysts say, pointing towards its higher volatility and its sensitivity to both investment sentiment and expectations for industrial demand.

The broader backdrop is a firm dollar and expectations of a US rate hike in December. Vandana Bharti of SMC Global Securities said, “The weakness is spreading from equities to commodities,” according to Business Today. Demand is also weakening. The Silver Institute and Metals Focus expect global silver demand to fall 5% this year, with jewellery demand down 22% as high prices and weaker rural spending in India pushed buyers towards lighter products, Reuters reported.

The Catch

Parity depends on gold holding its ground, and gold is under pressure too. Przemysław Radomski, a technical analyst who writes for FXEmpire, expects gold to fall towards about $3,500. If gold falls as well, silver would need to drop even further for 1 kg to match 10 grams of gold.

Not everyone is bearish over the long term. “We are still longer-term bullish [on] gold and silver,” Philip Newman, managing director of Metals Focus, told Kitco News.

The next big test for both metals comes at 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday, when the US Federal Reserve publishes the minutes of its October policy meeting.

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