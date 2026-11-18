A Reddit user has opened up about an unexpected problem that comes with earning more: reaching a higher salary does not always bring greater financial security. Despite recently crossing a major income milestone, the man said he feels more anxious about money than before, with his financial goals seeming just as far away.

“When I began my career years ago my salary was just enough to cover rent and basic bills. At that time I always believed that once I reached an income level all my money stress would vanish automatically. I recently crossed that milestone. I have zero debt, a decent SIP running and a small emergency fund saved up.. Strangely I feel more anxious about money now than I did three years ago,” the user shared.



He believes rising family responsibilities and his parents' medical expenses could be part of the reason. The rising cost of buying a home in a metro city is also a key reason behind his struggle.



“Perhaps it is because family responsibilities and my parents' medical costs are rising at the time or because looking at apartment prices above 1.5 crore in a metro city makes a 20 year EMI feel scary in this job market. With a better paycheck the money goalpost seems to keep moving further away,” the user stated.

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The redditor also admitted that he sometimes feels guilty about talking about money because he knows he is in a better position than many others.

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As the post gained attention, many users noted that the Redditor's concern was genuine.



“Can relate to this. Earlier I worried about earning enough, now I worry about protecting what I've earned! The goalposts do keep moving. Being debt free with savings already puts you in a good position though. Don't forget to enjoy some of it too,” one user posted.



Some shared that the concerns about the housing market are not without any cause.



“Stop looking at Rs 1.5 crore apartments, they are ad-fueled and 30% premium over the ones without ads, which are from smaller builders,” a user added.



Another referred the Redditor's situation to something described as “anxiety inflation”. “Anxiety inflation. You will find different things to worry….this is ok, just don't let it take over your entire day and night that can lead to health problems,” read the comment.



This person highlighted how this is a common phase for many people once they reach a key salary milestone. “Good. This is the point in your life when you realize money won't stop the anxiety. Everyone has to first make money to understand this. Now you're at that point,” he said, urging the Redditor to instead understand his fears and make peace with it.

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