India's public sector banks (PSBs) have recorded their highest-ever combined net profit for a six-month period, earning Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the first half of FY27.

The 16.9% year-on-year increase reflects more than stronger lending income. Higher credit growth, improving asset quality and tighter operating costs have together strengthened the profitability of state-owned lenders.

The improvement comes as the combined business of PSBs crossed Rs 300 lakh crore for the first time, reaching Rs 301.6 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. This represented a 15.5% increase from the corresponding period last year.

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Stronger Credit Growth Is Expanding Banking Income

One of the biggest drivers has been the expansion in lending. Aggregate advances of public sector banks rose 18.8% year-on-year to Rs 136.4 lakh crore in the first half of FY27. This indicates that credit demand has remained strong across several segments of the economy.

Retail credit grew 17%, while advances to agriculture and MSMEs increased by 19.5% and 20.4%, respectively. Growth across these segments has allowed banks to expand their loan books beyond large corporate borrowers.

Deposits also increased, rising 13.1% to Rs 275 lakh crore. While deposit growth remained slower than credit growth, the expansion provided banks with a larger funding base to support lending.

Better Asset Quality Is Reducing the Burden of Bad Loans

A significant part of the improvement in public sector banks' performance comes from healthier loan books. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.69%, while net NPAs stood at 0.33% during the first half.

The slippage ratio, which tracks fresh loans turning into non-performing assets, was 0.62%. Recoveries and upgrades increased 21.1%, indicating improved resolution of stressed accounts.

All public sector banks also maintained a provision coverage ratio above 90%. This provides a buffer against potential credit losses and reduces the risk that loan defaults will erode future earnings.

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Operating Efficiency Is Supporting Profit Growth

Profitability has also benefited from tighter cost management. Combined operating profit increased 13.9% to Rs 1.81 lakh crore during the April-September period.

The cost-to-income ratio improved by 191 basis points to 47.38%. A lower ratio indicates that banks are spending less to generate each unit of operating income. Their cost per asset also stood at 1.60%.

These improvements suggest that higher business volumes are being accompanied by better operating efficiency, rather than simply increasing the size of banks' balance sheets.

Stronger Capital Positions Are Giving Banks More Room to Grow

Public sector banks reported a combined capital adequacy ratio of 16.89%, up 93 basis points from a year earlier. This indicates a stronger capital buffer to absorb potential losses and support further lending.

Their return on assets also improved to 1.11%, an increase of three basis points year-on-year.

The record Rs 1.10 lakh crore profit, therefore, reflects several developments working together: faster credit expansion, lower bad-loan ratios, stronger recoveries, improved cost efficiency and healthier capital positions.

The key question for the coming quarters will be whether banks can sustain this profitability as credit demand grows and funding costs, asset quality and operating expenses continue to shape their margins.

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