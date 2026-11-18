For conservative Indian investors, fixed deposits (FDs) have always remained a critical wealth creation tool. Despite the modest returns, people prefer FDs as they offer guaranteed interest and are one of the safest investment vehicles.

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Indian banks offer FDs ranging from seven days to as long as 10 years. One also has the option to appoint a nominee in their FD account, so that money can go to the rightful person in case the account holder passes away untimely.



Banks have laid out a common procedure that nominees must follow in such circumstances and also clarified on aspects like what happens to the interest during the period.

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FD Holder Dies Before Maturity:

As per the Reserve Bank of India's circular dated Jan. 3, 2001, if the depositor dies before the FD matures, the nominee or legal heir can claim the deposit. In such cases, the bank will pay interest at the applicable rate for the period the money remains with the bank, up to the date of actual payment.

So, if you pass away before your FD matures, your nominee can claim the deposit along with the applicable interest up to the date the bank actually makes the payment.

FD Holder Dies After Maturity:

Another confusion remains over what happens when FD matures but the depositor passes away before renewing it or withdrawing the money. Earlier, banks did not pay any interest after the maturity date.

But as per the RBI's 2001 circular, banks must pay interest at the savings account rate from the date of FD maturity until the money is paid to the nominee or legal heir.

Example:

Your FD matures on Jan. 1. The depositor dies on Jan. 10, and the nominee receives the money on Feb. 1. The bank must pay savings account interest for the period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 1.

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If there is no nominee, the legal heirs can claim the amount by submitting the necessary documents, such as a legal heir certificate, death certificate of the account holder, and anything else needed by the bank.

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