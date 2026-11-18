India's fast-growing data centre sector could create a Rs 25,000-30,000 crore opportunity for the domestic cable industry over the next three years, according to KEI Industries Chairman Anil Gupta, who expects a surge in construction activity and network infrastructure spending to drive demand across cable categories.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Gupta said the country is likely to witness a sharp acceleration in data centre development between 2027 and 2030 as large-scale facilities currently under construction move closer to commissioning. The trend is expected to add a new growth engine for cable manufacturers already benefiting from investments in power transmission, renewable energy and real estate.

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"There are substantial amounts of data centres coming up and under construction," Gupta said, adding that the industry could see "hyperactivity" in data centre construction over the next few years. He estimated the opportunity for the cable industry from the segment alone at around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore over the next three years.

The comments underscore how data centres are emerging as an increasingly important demand driver for companies such as KEI Industries, Polycab India, RR Kabel and Finolex Cables. The facilities require extensive deployment of power, control and communication cables across multiple voltage categories, creating a steady stream of orders through the construction and expansion phases.

Gupta said the growth opportunity extends beyond data centres. Demand continues to be supported by investments in renewable energy projects, expansion of transmission and distribution networks, and ongoing construction activity across residential, commercial and industrial real estate.

"The market is expanding sharply with the expansion in data centres and renewable energy as well as the transmission and distribution system," he said.

The KEI chairman also downplayed concerns that the entry of new players could disrupt growth prospects for incumbent cable manufacturers. Unlike sectors where fresh competition has led to significant market-share shifts, Gupta argued that the underlying market is growing rapidly enough to accommodate additional capacity.

According to him, the expanding opportunity set means new entrants can gain market share without materially affecting the growth trajectory of established players. "The slice is growing and so is the opportunity for another player to enter," he said.

KEI itself is preparing for the next phase of industry growth. Gupta said the company is expanding its extra-high-voltage cable capacity at its Sanand facility, where capacity is set to be doubled or tripled from current levels, positioning it to benefit from rising infrastructure and power-sector investments alongside the data centre build-out cycle.

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