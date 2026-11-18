India and New Zealand are set to renew their Test rivalry as the two teams prepare for a two-match series, beginning on November 19.

While India have a better overall record in the format, their recent results against the Black Caps and their record in New Zealand present a difficult challenge.

The two sides have faced each other in 65 Test matches since their first meeting in 1955. India have won 22 of those matches, while New Zealand have registered 16 victories. The remaining 27 Tests have ended in draws.

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However, New Zealand have had the upper hand in recent meetings. The Black Caps have won the last three Tests between the teams, including a historic 3-0 series victory in India in 2024.

It was India's first home Test series defeat in more than a decade.

India vs New Zealand: Test Head-To-Head Record

India holds the advantage in the overall Test head-to-head record, with 22 wins compared to New Zealand's 16. However, the numbers are much closer when the teams play in New Zealand.

Category Record Total Tests 65 India Won 22 New Zealand Won 16 Drawn 27 India have won 17 of the 39 Tests played between the teams in India. New Zealand have won five, while 17 matches have ended in draws.

In New Zealand, India have managed five victories in 25 Tests. The hosts have won 10 matches, with the remaining 10 ending in draws.

India's Test Series Record In New Zealand

India have won only two Test series in New Zealand. Their first series victory came in 1968, when Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi led the team to a 3-1 win. It was also India's first-ever Test series victory outside the country.

India's second series win in New Zealand came in 2009 under MS Dhoni. The visitors won the three-match series 1-0, with one victory and two drawn matches.

Since that 2009 campaign, India have not managed to win another Test series in New Zealand. Their previous tour, in 2020, ended in a 2-0 defeat.

New Zealand's Recent Dominance Against India

New Zealand have enjoyed a strong run in the recent Test meetings between the teams. They defeated India 2-0 during the 2020 tour before securing a 3-0 series sweep on Indian soil in 2024.

The 2024 result was particularly significant, as India had not lost a home Test series since 2012. New Zealand won the first Test in Bengaluru, followed by victories in Pune and Mumbai.

The upcoming series will give India an opportunity to respond and improve their record against the Black Caps in their own conditions.

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India vs New Zealand: Upcoming Test Series Schedule

The two-match series will begin at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19. The second Test is scheduled to take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

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